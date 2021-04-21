SPRINGFIELD, MO – One of the largest annual events in the fast-growing sport of bowfishing returns to the Ozarks.

The 2021 U.S. Open Bowfishing Championship will take place May 1-2, at the Bass Pro Shops Shooting Academy in Ridgedale with official tournament waters on Bull Shoals Lake, Table Rock Lake and Truman Lake.

The eighth annual competition will attract hundreds of teams from across the country, all chasing the largest payout of any bowfishing tournament, with $25,000 to the winning team, part of a $100,000 guaranteed total purse.

"This tournament gives participants a unique blend of hunting and fishing, and with the competition hours at night, it's a special experience for everyone," said John Paul Morris, founder of the championship. "It helps make a big difference in conservation efforts on our waters, and throughout its history has helped lead to increased interest in the amazing sport of bowfishing."

Bowfishermen target non-native species which helps improve habitat conditions for native game fish populations.

No game fish may be shot during competition. Fish must be taken with a bow.

Any legal non-game fish may be weighed in. Most common species include long nose gar, short nose gar, bighead carp, common carp, grass carp and suckers.

The State Record Jackpot Prize of $10,000 will be available for a Missouri or Arkansas state record grass carp, common carp, buffalo or long nose gar. A top-five finish in a TRACKER Bowfishing Boat will get bonus cash of $10,000 added to the $25,000 for the first-place team. The first- through fifth-place teams receive guaranteed payouts.

All anglers preregistering will automatically be entered into a drawing for a 2021 TRACKER 1860 CC Sportsman Bowfishing Package, valued at nearly $27,000.

Visitors are welcome to attend the event that will have vendor booths, seminars, food, live music, shooting lanes, an ATV course and prizes.

Preregistration is open through April 24. Entry fees are $300 per team of two to four persons. For entry information and complete rules, visit basspro.com/bowfishing.