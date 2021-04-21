Summer activites sign up May 1

Want your kid to stay busy this summer with plenty of activities?

May 1 will be the day for a one-stop shop to sign them up for many of the area's recreational options.

The Bella Vista POA's Kids Summer Activity Sign-up Day will take place from 2-4 p.m. on May 1 at Riordan Hall. Kids can be registered for the Bella Vista swim team, swimming lessons, "toddler and me" swim classes, tennis camp or paddle board camp.

None of the summer activities, with the exception of a condensed swim team, took place last year due to Covid-19.

Swim lessons were especially missed, said Jessica Anson, the POA's aquatics and facility manager.

"When we canceled last year, everyone was hustling around to see if anyone was doing swim lessons," she said. "I know a lot of instructors in Northwest Arkansas were doing them from their homes. We've already had tons of emails asking if we were doing them this year and when."

SWIM LESSONS -- Levels include beginner, intermediate or advanced and meet four consecutive days at both Kingsdale and Metfield pools.

"Metfield will be mostly morning sessions and Kingsdale mostly in the evenings," Anson said.

"Toddler and me" sessions will be where a parent and her toddler get into the water together.

PADDLE BOARD CAMP -- Paddle board Camp will be held at Lake Avalon Beach June 21-24 and July 12-15. Classes will be 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday and will be for ages 6-17 who are proficient swimmers.

Campers will learn basic stand-up paddle board skills and techniques, including how to size the paddle, how to stand, types of paddling strokes, plus basic water safety. Classes includes games, swimming and more.

"Stand-up paddle boarding has become really popular," Anson said. "We rent paddle boards at Lake Avalon Beach, and kids really want to learn how to do it. We've had a lot of interest from when we started doing it three years ago."

BELLA VISTA SWIM TEAM --The swim team will have two sessions. The first will be June 7-24 and the second will be held July 5-22. Practices are from Monday through Thursday mornings at the Kingsdale pool.

Participants will be required to swim free style a minimum of 25 yards without stopping. Lisa Richards will be coaching the team for the ninth consecutive year.

TENNIS CAMPS --Tennis camps will be held June 21-24, July 12-15 and July 26-29 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Lunch is provided each day. Camp consists of technique instructions, games and drills.

Sign-ups can take place on activity day or by calling the Kingsdale tennis pro shop.

ADULT WATER CLASSES -- All adult water classes will have sign-up on a first-come, first-serve basis at 11 a.m. May 1 at the Kingsdale pool.

Anson said with unknown Covid restrictions this summer, they are having members sign up for classes.

"We don't know what our limits are going to be in the outdoor pool," she said. "We think it'll be more open than last year. We hope. We have 15 spots for each class."