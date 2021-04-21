The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Second Tuesday get-together

by Keith Bryant | April 21, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vistans, including several city officials, piled into Papa Mike's last Tuesday for a monthly second Tuesday get-together, during which Mayor Peter Christie issued a proclamation thanking the restaurant's owner, Mike Hudgins, for his contributions to the community.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vistans, including several city officials, piled into Papa Mike's last Tuesday for a monthly second Tuesday get-together, during which Mayor Peter Christie issued a proclamation thanking the restaurant's owner, Mike Hudgins, for his contributions to the community.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vistans, including several city officials, piled into Papa Mike's last Tuesday for a monthly second Tuesday get-together, during which Mayor Peter Christie issued a proclamation thanking the restaurant's owner, Mike Hudgins, for his contributions to the community.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista

Bella Vistans, including several city officials, piled into Papa Mike's last Tuesday for a monthly second Tuesday get-together, during which Mayor Peter Christie issued a proclamation thanking the restaurant's owner, Mike Hudgins, for his contributions to the community.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Mayor Peter Christie stands with Mike Hudgins, proprietor of Papa Mike's, while delivering a proclamation recognizing Hudgins for his contributions to the community.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Mayor Peter Christie stands with Mike Hudgins, proprietor of Papa Mike's, while delivering a proclamation recognizing Hudgins for his contributions to the community.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Mayor Peter Christie stands with Mike Hudgins, proprietor of Papa Mike's, while delivering a proclamation recognizing Hudgins for his contributions to the community.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Mayor Peter Christie stands with Mike Hudgins, proprietor of Papa Mike's, while delivering a proclamation recognizing Hudgins for his contributions to the community.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Mayor Peter Christie stands with Mike Hudgins, proprietor of Papa Mike's, while delivering a proclamation recognizing Hudgins for his contributions to the community.

Print Headline: Second Tuesday get-together

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT