Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vistans, including several city officials, piled into Papa Mike's last Tuesday for a monthly second Tuesday get-together, during which Mayor Peter Christie issued a proclamation thanking the restaurant's owner, Mike Hudgins, for his contributions to the community.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Mayor Peter Christie stands with Mike Hudgins, proprietor of Papa Mike's, while delivering a proclamation recognizing Hudgins for his contributions to the community.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]