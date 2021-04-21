Retired teacher Hamm stays busy, involved

Bella Vista resident Randy Hamm retired from teaching in 2014, but that doesn't mean he stopped working.

Hamm said he moved here in 2014 after 24 years of teaching English and journalism in California.

"I had tried a few careers since college, and nothing seemed to be quite right," he said, noting he'd managed restaurants, provided news over the radio, did farm accounting and youth ministry before moving into education. "That one seemed to be a good fit," he explained.

The decision came when he was nearly 40 years old after several associates suggested he'd make a good teacher, he said.

Hamm said he and his wife, Norma Hamm, moved here immediately after retirement to be closer to family -- with several family members still living nearby today.

"It was a simple case of retiring and saying 'gee, I've got grandkids 1,500 miles away, but I think I can solve that problem,'" he said.

Hamm said he really appreciates the natural setting in Bella Vista, and he's gotten involved with multiple groups that work with it, volunteering as a trailboss, monitor and board member for the Bella Vista Bluebird Society and chairing the Tanyard Creek Nature Trail volunteers.

Those volunteers do nearly everything that doesn't involve heavy equipment, which is handled by POA staff, he explained.

"We keep that trail clean and maintained as well as we can," he said.

He also works with the Benton County Literacy Council to tutor English language learners and volunteers with the First Presbyterian Church of Bentonville food pantry.

All this work is good for the community, he said, but it's also good for the individual, particularly in retirement.

"Staying active is good for your body and staying useful is good for your state of mind," he said.

When he's not volunteering, Hamm said he spends at least four days per week hiking the city's numerous trails. The hilly terrain provides a great workout and exercise is essential to stay healthy, he said.

The trails are an excellent amenity, he said, and other trail users are typically easy to get along with.

"They are always friendly, and they are always decent folks," he said.

His wife is also a retired teacher, and she spends time playing tennis, he explained. It's great to have a strong tennis community in the area, he said.

And of course, the two spend a lot of time visiting with nearby family members, he said. They help the grandkids with school. As kids have shifted to learning from home during the past year's pandemic, the two grandparents have spent time caring for them while their parents are working, he explained.

"We're just really grateful that we can be near our grandkids at this stage," he said. "Just try to be part of what's good about this place."