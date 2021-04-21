RELIGION: Bella Vista Church News

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

In-person worship has resumed on Sundays at 10 a.m. Masks are required and seating is limited to maintain safe physical distancing. Please contact the church office at 479-855-2390 to ensure a space. Childcare is available. Watch the service live on the church website or its Facebook page.

Be sure to check the church website at www.pcbv.org for information on various topics. They include News Alerts, Church Calendar, Prayer Concerns, Upcoming Events, Sunday Bulletins, Members Directory, Policy & Procedures, Shepherd Group Members, and recorded worship services. The website is mobile-friendly.

Highland Christian Church

Highland Christian Church remains closed for services. You may watch services on You Tube (search Highland Christian BV), the Facebook page, or web site at HighlandChristianChurchBV.org.

Bella Vista Community Church

One Sunday service time at 10 a.m. Social distancing guidelines are followed for a safe and healthy worship experience.

Visit bvcc.net for more info about the service and video sermons to stay connected from home.

For more information about the church, call 479-855-1126, email [email protected], or visit www.bvcc.net. Church office hours are Monday-Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County will not have a service Sunday, April 11, and you are invited to attend via Zoom the 11 a.m. service of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fayetteville. Zoom link and Order of Service are on their website uufayetteville.org For information about UUBC visit www.uubcar.org or Facebook www.facebook.com/UUBC.AR.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Sunday morning worship is at 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (blended). Sunday School and Adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m. Social distancing is practiced. You can also visit the church at www.bvlutheran.com.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

GriefShare class is held from 2-4 p.m. Thursdays in the church library. GriefShare is a support group to provide help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend.

On April 18, the "Sonday Riders" will meet at 2 p.m. at the church. All two, three and four wheel drivers are invited.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.

On May 22, there will be a "Rod and Custom Car Show" at the church from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. This will be the sixth annual show.

Village Bible Church

The live worship service is at 10:15 a.m. Sundays. Seating is arranged for social distancing. There are mask-optional and mask-required areas for those attending. The service is live-streamed on Facebook at Village Bible Church or on Vimeo at Vimeo.com/user42482704. Sunday School for all ages begins at 9 a.m.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday for drive-through pickup. For more information, contact the church at 479-876-5764.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

In-person services, with masks, have resumed at Highlands Church -- 5:30 p.m., Saturday; 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sunday. Prerecorded worship service and sermon videos are released weekly on the website for those wanting to continue worshipping from home, at humcbv.com.