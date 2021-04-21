Police Reports

Monday, April 12

11:59 p.m. Police received a complaint of someone looking in a Dogwood Drive resident's window. Officers could not locate an out-of-place individual on scene and the department assigned extra patrols to the area.

Tuesday, April 13

6:55 a.m. Police received a complaint of a vehicle break-in on Rettendon Lane.

10:26 a.m. Police received a complaint of a stolen trailer tag on Pimlico Drive.

Wednesday, April 14

6:05 a.m. Police checked on a potential burglary on Dunedin Circle.

8:32 a.m. Police received a complaint of a vehicle break-in at Allen's Grocery Store.

1:02 p.m. Police received a complaint of a vehicle break-in with medication and cash stolen on Cresswell Drive.

Thursday, April 15

2:36 p.m. Police received a complaint of stolen yard decorations on Delmar Lane. After investigating, officers spoke with a family member who stated he had removed the decorations to clean and repair them.

Friday, April 16

1:08 a.m. Police received a complaint of an erratic tractor-trailer driver on U.S. Highway 71. Officers checked and saw no violations before the vehicle crossed the state line.

10:02 p.m. Someone reportedly heard a gunshot on Marionet Lane. Police did not find anything out of the ordinary.

Saturday, April 17

9:23 a.m. Police received a call about a vehicle appearing to hide from police on Leona Drive. Officers checked on the vehicle and found house hunters.

Sunday, April 19

4:57 p.m. Police received a complaint of a dog bite on Pease Drive. Officers cited the owner for the vicious dog.