POA board considers new software

The Board of Directors of the Bella Vista POA discussed a plan during a work session Thursday to update computer software throughout the association.

A firm that specializes in software for clubs and property owners associations presented a new system, and POA General Manager Tom Judson reviewed it for the meeting.

The initial cost would be $317,500. It's a big expense, but some discounts were applied and many departments cut their budgets to pay for the upgrades, Judson said.

The board must approve the expenditure and it can ask to adjust any of the budget numbers. The board may vote at the next regular meeting Thursday.

Board member Teah Bidwell asked to see the full list of cut backs before the vote.

Details of the plan should be shared with members as soon as possible, Board Member Jerry Hover suggested, so members can tell board members if they have an objection. A special newsletter would be appropriate, he said.

The process started with interviews with a large cross section of staff – about 22 individuals, Judson said. The selected staff, along with the accounting department, were involved in a series of presentations from several vendors and chose one.

The association uses five integrated systems as well as about twenty stand alone programs for various activities. Some departments, like tennis, aren't using any software, but continue to use a paper appointment book.

The proposed system would use 24 integrated systems, but retain five stand alone applications and one manual system. The integrated systems would be able to communicate with each other. Members would be able to make reservations on line for tennis courts and the RV park as well as other amenities.

The five stand alone applications would fill specific needs like payroll and water billing. The manual system would track inventory for the food and beverage department using spread sheets, Judson explained.

The new system also would eliminate duplication of effort and increase efficiency, Judson said. It would allow employees to pull information for all types of reports, he said.

Membership cards could be stored on members' phones. Members also would be able to pay bills and order from restaurants from their phone or computer. Members who don't use a smart phone would be able to continue using paper cards and phone calls, he said.

Servers in the dining rooms would take orders on IPads, which would go directly to the kitchen, saving time and limiting errors.

Judson said his team was able to adjust the budget to find $383,000. Department heads were willing to cut their budgets to fund the system because they see the value in it, he said. A few departments with large expenses coming up, including Lakes and Golf Maintenance, didn't cut their budgets.

Some of the cut will come from payroll, where it's been difficult to fill many positions. Judson said. A new credit card fee that was approved last month will contribute. The budget to replace water lines also was reduced by $43,000, a savings Judson said "hurts a little bit."

The ongoing annual costs for the computer system would be similar to what the association is spending, Judson said. He expects a few miscalculations were made when budgets were adjusted, but that's to be expected, Judson said.