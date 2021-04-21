LETTER: Voicing concern

Dear City Of Bella Vista Residents,

I am writing to express grave concern about a low-income housing development that is anticipated to begin construction soon. Currently, the team of developers are trying to get the City of Gravette to change the zoning for this parcel of land so they can develop it. The property is located on Forest Hills Blvd. (Hwy 279); just south of the Boys and Girls Club in Bella Vista.

The housing development would be built on a 20 acre parcel of land, would include 182 duplexes and four-plexes, have no garages, thus only providing street parking, have one dwelling for every 0.10 of an acre, with approximately 700-1,000 square foot per dwelling. These 20 acres of land are surrounded by the City of Bella Vista on three sides on the property.

Although this development is located in the City of Gravette boundaries, the developers are working on acquiring not only water from the Property Owners Association, but they mentioned that they would like their future tenants to enjoy the POA amenities. This would mean that although the properties have a Gravette address, they could possibly receive water and POA amenities from Bella Vista.

At a recent Gravette City Council meeting, the property developers tried to make the local Bella Vista residents believe that this development would be a retirement community in order to appeal to local residents and local government. The developers referred to this housing development as an affordable retirement community, but it will actually be a low-income housing development that is open to residents of all-ages.

As a proud citizen of the City of Bella Vista, Ark., I implore you to consider the negative impact this will have on the community of Bella Vista. We need your help! Please call or email the Gravette mayor and the Bella Vista mayor to voice your opinion and/or concern on bringing a low-income, over-populated housing development so close to the city that we all love.

Gravette Mayor: Kurt Maddox, [email protected], (479) 787-5757

Bella Vista Mayor: Peter Christie, [email protected], (479) 876-1255

Sincerely,

Tanya Murray