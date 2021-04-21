LETTER: Thank you Mr. Tom Judson

Thank you!

I have been going to write this letter for a long time and I apologize for being so neglectful...

I have lived in Bella Vista for 25 years and watched as things began to deteriorate month by month. The first positive change I noticed was the new signage which was very much needed. It really gave our little city an uplift.

Then things began to happen which were all a plus. Some of our updates were Lakepoint, County Club, Branchwood, Scotsdale, etc. Now Highlands has also received an update. We enjoy all these places very much and use these facilities a lot.

This letter is to thank the CEO of our POA, Tom Judson, for seeing that our beautiful Bella Vista is back again. Mr. Judson's exceptional leadership has seen us through where we are today and more to come I'm sure. Thank you, Tom for keeping our property values up be getting us an increase in our POA dues. Without your leadership, I don't know where we would be today.

My husband and I are Ambassodors for our city and we proudly show visitors our beautiful city!

Thank You Mr. Tom Judson!

Carol A. Hildre

Bella Vista