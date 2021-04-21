Keeping You Updated

Bella Vista Animal Shelter

The Bella Vista Animal Shelter is excited to share upcoming shelter fundraisers. They invite you to these events and welcome your sharing with others.

Give Back Wednesdays -- On May 5, the Bella Vista Bar & Grill and Lakepoint Restaurant will donate ten percent of all food sales of the day to the Animal Shelter. Your patronage is appreciated.

Brats and Dogs -- Saturday, May 8, Allen's Foods will host a brat and hot-dog meal from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. Each meal includes caramelized onions, kraut, chips, dessert and soft beverage. Brat meal, $5; Hot Dog meal, $4. All proceeds benefit the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. Masks and social distancing will be observed.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Visitors are asked not to enter if they have flu-like covid symptoms. Masks continue to be required and visitors are asked to practice social distancing while in the museum to keep it safe for volunteers and visitors. The museum has recently added an outdoor exhibit that was left over from the Linebarger nine-hole golf course which was opened 100 years ago in 1921 alongside Lake Bella Vista. Wooden tees were not readily available back then, so they built a rock and concrete structure at each tee box, in which they put water on one side and sand on the other, for the golfers to take a scoop of each and make their own tee. One of those structures has been moved to the museum grounds and is now available for viewing. A historical marker about the history of golf in Bella Vista will be added to that exhibit. Donations to help pay for that historic marker are welcome and can be dropped off at the museum or mailed to the Bella Vista Historical Society, 1885 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista AR 72714. The museum is located at the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland, next door to the former American Legion building. Telephone: 479-855-2335. Website is bellavistamuseum.org.

Bella Vista Fly Tyers Sporting Sale

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club Sporting Sale will be held June 5 (note date change) at the Riordan Hall Pavilion in Bella Vista. The sale will begin at 10 a.m. Money raised from the sale will be used for education and conservation programs for the lakes within Bella Vista.

The club is asking for donations of fishing and sporting goods for the sale. Donations of used or new sporting goods (all types, not just fishing) will gladly be accepted. The Fly Tyers will pick up your donations or you can deliver them to Tom Diepenbrock (636-443-3325).

Bella Vista Library

The Bella Vista Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The library will be closed from 1 to 2 p.m. daily for cleaning. The hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day is reserved for those who are high-risk for exposure to the coronavirus.

Property Owners Association -- POA

Mailing and emailing of Ballots for POA Board members began April 13. The election closes May 18. If you do not receive a ballot or email, contact The Inspectors of Election at info[email protected] or 1-888-211-5332.

Bios, photos and videos of the five candidates running for the POA Board are on the POA website at: bellavistapoa.com/election. 2021 Board candidates in ballot order are Daniel T. Berghamer, Mike Abb, JB Portillo, Jan Hagan, Jacklyn Gain.

The use of masks at POA amenities is still encouraged, but no longer mandated. Here is a brief rundown on each amenity:

• Golf -- Voluntary sharing of a cart will be allowed.

• Driving Range -- Social distancing will remain in place.

• Restaurants and Bars -- Dining room tables located at least six feet apart for social distancing. Social distancing has been lifted at the bars.

• Fitness Facilities -- Equipment will be located at least six feet apart for social distancing. The number of participants in fitness classes will increase but will not return to full normal at this time. Reservations are still required.

• Gun Ranges -- Masks are no longer mandated for the Pistol and Rifle Range. Group congregating inside the Skeet and Trap Range Pro Shop remains prohibited.

• Member Services and Water Department -- Will remain closed due to space limitations.

Please contact the amenity directly for more covid related information.

Employees of the POA will continue to wear masks through at least the end of April, potentially longer.

Volunteers are needed for the Bella Vista Charity Classic Tournament which will host both the APT and WAPT this year from June 23-26. This is the fifth year for the tournament and over $121,000 has been raised for local charities. Please join, as volunteers are a huge part of this success. A volunteer form can be found on the POA website or any golf club pro shop.

Coffee with the Commander

Every Tuesday, 8 a.m., at Papa Mikes, join Brad Kennell, commander of Bella Vista's American Legion Post 341, for coffee.

Bella Vista Community TV is looking for volunteers

Bella Vista Community Television (BVCTV) is a non-profit, all-volunteer Community Access station. Programming is aired on Cox Cable Channel 222 and U-Verse Channel 99. All locally-produced shows can also be viewed on YouTube at Bella Vista Community TV.

Bella Vista Community TV is looking for volunteers; many tasks are simply business-related activities and require no broadcast experience. Positions include writers, camera operators, show hosts, public relations, marketing and more. Broadcast experience would be nice but is not required. Training is available. The only thing necessary is enthusiasm to make a quality product, working with motivated volunteers who are residents of Bella Vista and the surrounding area. Call 479-268-8325 for more information.

Surrounding Area

Walton Arts Center

Walton Arts Center announced a lineup for the 2021-22 Procter & Gamble Broadway Series. Touring Broadway returns to Northwest Arkansas this fall, and a Broadway subscription gets you the best seats at the best price in the room where it happens.

The season includes Walton Arts Center's two-week engagement of Hamilton as well as one-week engagements of Come From Away, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Mean Girls, An Officer and a Gentleman and Fiddler on the Roof. Broadway subscriptions are on sale now, and a subscription is the best way to guarantee tickets to all shows.

"We were thrilled to keep one of the shows originally scheduled for 2020 and almost all of the 2021 season, so our audiences are basically picking up where we left off with the suspension. Broadway is back in force," said Scott Galbraith, Walton Arts Center's vice president of programming and executive producer. "We are excited to bring Hamilton to the region this season too. It's no small feat being able to present Hamilton in a theater of our size. I believe it is a real testament to the industry's confidence in Northwest Arkansas, and is something we can all be proud of."

In addition to getting the best seats for the best price to all of the Broadway shows, subscribers also get discounts on most other shows during the season, free ticket exchanges or replacements and priority access to new shows added to the season. No-interest payment plans are available for subscribers.

Six-show Broadway subscription packages range from $356 to $545 for Tuesday and Wednesday evening and Thursday matinees, and $391 to $596 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening, and Saturday and Sunday matinees. Package prices vary depending on performance selected and location and include all fees. Dates, programs and prices are subject to change.

New subscriptions packages and subscription renewals can be purchased now online at waltonartscenter.org or by calling the subscriber hotline at 479.571.2785. Single tickets to Hamilton will go on sale this fall. Single tickets to the rest of Broadway and regular season shows will be available this summer.

2021-22 P&G Broadway Series

Come From Away -- Tuesday, Oct. 26 - Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021; eight shows; Arkansas Premiere

This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Don't miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony Award®-nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein helmed by 2017's Tony-winning Best Director Christopher Ashley.

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory -- Tuesday, Nov. 30 – Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021; eight shows; Arkansas Premiere

Roald Dahl's amazing tale is now Northwest Arkansas golden ticket. It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.

Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory...to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to burst with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Now's your chance to experience the wonders of Wonka like never before – get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper.

Mean Girls -- Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021; eight shows; Arkansas Premiere

Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock"), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

An Officer and a Gentleman --Tuesday, Jan. 4 – Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022; eight shows; Arkansas Premiere

Based on the Oscar®-winning film starring Richard Gere and Debra Winger, this breathtaking production celebrates triumph over adversity and includes one of the most iconic and romantic endings ever portrayed on screen. Featuring the Grammy Award®-winning, No.1 hit single "Up Where We Belong," and a score based on the 1980's catalogue of music that gave voice to a generation, the live stage production is a new adaptation by multiple Tony-nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Everyday Rapture), based on the original screenplay by Douglas Day Stewart. The musical is directed by Scanlan with choreography by Patricia Wilcox (Motown, A Night with Janis Joplin).

Zack Mayo's got smarts and a body built for U.S. Navy pilot boot camp, but he also has too much swagger, until he meets a drill sergeant who's determined to drill his arrogance out of him. Zack finds comfort in the arms of a local factory girl. But it isn't until tragedy befalls a fellow candidate that Zack learns the importance of love and friendship, finds the courage to be his best self and wins the heart of the woman he loves. A sweeping romance that lifts you up where you belong.

Hamilton --Tuesday, March 22 – Sunday, April 3, 2022; Two-week engagement with 16 shows – Subscribers will be seated in the first week.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater -- a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy® and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Fiddler on the Roof -- Tuesday, May 10 – Sunday, May 15, 2022; eight shows

Rich with musical hits you know and love, including "Tradition," "Sunrise, Sunset," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life (L'Chaim!)," Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter.

Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I and 2017 Tony-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Brock and Sheldon Harnick. Featuring a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli Choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins, Fiddler on the Roof will introduce a new generation to the uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy, to love and to life!