Golf lifting some covid restrictions

Members of the Joint Committee on Golf of the Bella Vista POA heard about winter damage and covid restrictions last week at their monthly meeting.

Maintenance Director Keith Ihms said the February snow insulated the greens and helped to prevent further damage from the frigid temperatures.

There was only about 1,000 feet of damaged grass since the Bermuda greens at Scotsdale and Brittany were covered during cold weather. The covers may be used again as the greens begin to "green up" because a hard frost will damage Bermuda with new growth, Ihma said.

"We need to be patient," he said, describing what he calls the "Master's syndrome." Watching the Master's tournament on television reminds golfers it's spring, and they are impatient to get out., he said.

"But it's still April in northwest Arkansas," Ihms warned.

His report on capitol projects started with the waste bunker at Dogwood, which will help golfers and speed up play when completed. It won't be maintained like a regular bunker, he said.

Number five at the Country Club will be repaired toward the end of the summer, he said. T-box work will also wait until after the APT tournament, he said, but it should be done later this year.

Golf Operations Director Darryl Muldoon updated the committee on Covid restrictions. Many of the restrictions have been lifted, but some remain.

Groups have been scheduled using tee times for April, May and June, he said, and there are no plans to change those. But one tournament has been scheduled using a shot gun start at the customer's request, he said. Since the tournament is not a membership event, he agreed to the request. He said his priority is keeping members safe.

Two people will be allowed to share a golf cart, he said. Muldoon said when the courses are busy, carts can be scarce if only one golfer per cart is allowed. Golfers have to wait for a cart at times and that causes a problem if the returning golfers stop to tally scores or to drink a beer, he said. Cart personnel have to hunt down returning golfers at times and ask them to bring the cart back promptly.

Muldoon said his employees aren't allowed to ask a golfer if he is vaccinated, but the people who organize golf groups can ask and pair golfers based on their answers.

Noodles have been removed from holes, and rakes, trash cans and ball washers are being put out once again. Ice machines are being installed, Ihms said. He said putting a single person in each golf cart resulted in more damage to the courses.

Golfers will be asked to return to checking in inside the pro shops probably in June, Muldoon said.

Rounds in March were 2,800 over March 2020, he said.

"We made up what we lost," he said, referring to the month of February when the courses were closed for a large part of the month.

Committee Chairman Jason Loyd pointed out March 2020 was significantly higher than March 2019.