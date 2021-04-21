No headline

VETERANS POST

by Freddy Groves

For These Vets, Haircuts Are Life-Changing

I pushed through the coffee shop's back door and found the attic dormitory crowd in the kitchen.

Sarge had arranged for the lady who gave free haircuts at the senior center to come in and "neaten up" the homeless veterans, as he'd expressed it to her, before they went on job interviews. She breezed through the door with a plastic tarp for the floor, fancy salon wraps for their shoulders, a hand mirror, and a bag of scissors, combs, razors, sprays and gels, plus a stack of cosmetology magazines from which each veteran could choose his preferred hairstyle. All just opted for "something shorter."

For one of the veterans, the one with long, tangled hair past his shoulders and a full bushy beard and mustache that covered half of his face, the "something shorter" turned into "more, please" as she cut.

"Hello again," he quietly said to his image in the small mirror, touching his chin and cheek after the haircut and shave. "Haven't seen you in a long time." He handed the lady a few bills, even though he didn't need to pay, and then trotted up the street to the drug store, where he bought a pack of disposable razors and shave cream.

Seeing this, Sarge made arrangements for the lady to come back twice a month for trims and cut her a check that she refused to take.

Standing outside under the streetlight after the haircuts, Sarge was subdued. "Did you see how his eyes lit up, seeing himself in the mirror like that? All trimmed and shaved? And all of them confident now about finding jobs?"

He quietly muttered an uncharacteristic string of profanities, then spun to face me. "We have to do better for them. The VA has to do better. Towns have to do better."

As he stared off across the parking lot, I pointed out that he'd singlehandedly changed the lives of these four men by opening the dormitory.

He faced me again and said, "Well, I'm not done yet."

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.

STRANGE BUT TRUE

By Lucie Winborne

* Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose once earned $8 an hour for smoking cigarettes, for a science experiment at California's UCLA.

* If you translate "Jesus" from Hebrew to English, the correct translation is "Joshua." The name "Jesus" comes from translating the name from Hebrew, to Greek, to Latin, to English.

* The tongue is the only muscle in one's body that is attached from one end.

* In 2007, Scotland spent 125,000 British pounds devising a new national slogan. The winning entry was: "Welcome to Scotland."

* The suicide palm gets its name from how it meets its demise. At the end of its life, the stem tips explode in a massive array of tiny flowers capable of being pollinated and developing into fruit, and their nectar attracts insects and birds. However, the flowers also exhaust the plant and drain its nutritional supply until it dies.

* There is a punctuation mark used to signify irony or sarcasm that looks like a backward question mark.

* Lipstick was considered an essential item for female nurses in the armed forces during the World War II, both to remind women they were ladies first and military second, and because it might have a calming effect on the male soldiers.

* A 2013 exhibition in Dublin displayed a variety of cheeses made with bacteria samples obtained from people's feet, armpits and navels. No one actually ate them, so we can't comment on the taste.

* We goofed! Our Feb. 8 "Strange But True" column contained this statement: "Baked beans aren't baked. They're stewed." It should have read, "In the U.K., baked beans aren't baked, but stewed." We apologize for the error.

Thought for the Day: "Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant." -- Robert Louis Stevenson

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.

CONTRACT BRIDGE

By Steve Becker

MAXIUM SECURITY

East dealer.

East-West vulnerable.

NORTH

[S] J 9 8 3

[H] K 6 2

[D] K J 5

[C] A Q 4

WEST

[S] A K 4

[H] 8 5 3

[D] 10 6 4 2

[C] J 8 7

EAST

[S] Q 10 7 6

[H] 7

[D] Q 9 8 3

[C] K 10 5 2

SOUTH

[S] 5 2

[H] A Q J 10 9 4

[D] A 7

[C] 9 6 3

The bidding:

East South West North

Pass 1 [H] Pass 2 NT

Pass 3 [H] Pass 4 [H]

Opening lead -- king of spades.

Card-reading -- the ability to figure out how the opponents' cards are divided based on bids and plays they have or haven't made -- is a crucial element in the play of many hands.

Consider this deal where West leads the king of spades, on which East plays the seven. West continues with the ace and another spade, East playing the six on the ace and the ten on dummy's nine.

South ruffs the third spade and does not have to think very hard to conclude that East has the missing queen of spades. It is inconceivable that East would play the 7-6-10 of spades, in that order, unless he also had the queen.

South's prospects therefore are extremely good at this point, provided he does not now fall into the trap of drawing trumps, cashing the ace of diamonds and then finessing the jack.

In the actual case, the jack of diamonds would lose to East's queen, and when declarer later attempted a club finesse, he would lose that also and finish down one. True, it would be unlucky for South to have both finesses fail -- the odds are 3-to-1 that one or both will succeed -- but that's the way the cookie sometimes crumbles.

However, if South takes advantage of his knowledge that East has the queen of spades, he can assure the contract in a perfectly simple way. After ruffing the third round of spades, he draws three rounds of trump ending in dummy, leads the jack of spades and discards a club on it.

East takes the jack with the queen but is helpless. He must either return a club into dummy's A-Q-x or a diamond into dummy's K-J-x, and regardless of which he chooses, South acquires his 10th trick.

(c)2021 King Features Syndicate Inc.