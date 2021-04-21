Construction projects in works

The following article is a reprint from the Village Vista 40 years ago May 1971.

Construction work in Bella Vista Village got underway at a record pace this spring and 1971 promises to be the busiest in Bella Vista's history.

Projects presently underway will also make a major change in the center of activity for the Village. In the past, the old Bella Vista resort area around Lake Bella Vista served as the nucleus for services for members and guests. Major projects are now underway in the vicinity of the junction of Highways 71 and 340, which will form the new commercial and recreational area for the entire village.

These projects include work on a new recreational center, a basic shopping center, a medical clinic and pharmacy, a new 34-acre lake, and the Kingsdale Golf Course.

The new shopping center under construction at...the intersection of U.S. 71 and State 340 will include a grocery store, a barber shop, beauty salon, and modern service station, and other essential businesses. The gasoline station is presently near completion as is the new dairy bar located directly across U.S. Highway 71. Workmen are also finishing work on an office building for Village Homes, Inc., and Village Realty. This office building is located adjacent to the service station. Ground has also been broken for foundation work on the new grocery store.

The Bella Vista Country Club (Editor's note: the Country Club organization was renamed the Property Owners Association in 1973) is undertaking construction of the new Kingsdale Recreation Center, which will be one of the finest facilities of its type in the state. The Center will include a large aquatic area with a diving pool, wading pool, youth pool and adult pool. These pools are presently under construction as are two large (120 car) parking lots...at the recreation area. This preliminary work on the center will be completed in mid-June.

A short distance north of the shopping center, on the east side of Highway 71, is the site of keyway work on the dam for Lake Norwood. This new 34-acre lake will be the fourth in the Village and the third constructed by John A. Cooper Company. Approximately 95 percent of the excavation for the keyway has been completed and filling of the keyway with clay will begin shortly. This new dam will reach approximately 90 feet at its highest point....Lake Norwood will be a lengthy, deep and narrow lake and will provide excellent fishing. It is spring fed.

Work is also nearing completion on Bella Vista Village's new medical center and pharmacy, an integral part of the Concordia Center which will be located a short distance west of the shopping center. The clinic and pharmacy are both scheduled for opening in June....The overall Concordia Center is being built by Elcare, Inc., and will eventually include a 70-bed hospital with extended care facilities, a life-care complex of 144 luxury apartment units, and a large central activities building....

Seeding work has started on the new Kingsdale Golf Course located south on Highway 71 from the present Bella Vista Country Club course. This championship course, the first phase of a projected 36-hole addition to the present golfing facilities, was designed and is being constructed by Edmund B. Ault of Bethesda, Md., one of the nation's leading golf course architects.

The first nine holes on this course, which measures 6,910 yards along Sugar Creek, will be ready for play by July. The entire 18 holes should be finished by fall. It is a 72 par course.

