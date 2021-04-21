No headline

The annual Kids Fishing Derby in Bella Vista will take place at the pond behind the Metfield Clubhouse for the third consecutive year.

The pond will be stocked with channel catfish by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The free, open-to-the-public fishing derby will be 7 to 11 a.m. on May 15.

"We've been hosting it even before I got here, and I think it's a big deal," said Rick Echols, Bella Vista POA's lakes and fisheries superintendent. "It's for kids as young as one who can operate a fishing pole up to 15-year-olds, and they don't have to have a fishing license. Parents assisting their children don't need a license, either.

"The whole idea is to help turn kids onto fishing," Echols said.

Last year's derby had to be delayed until the fall because of the pandemic, and he feels there's still some catfish in the pond that weren't caught in 2020, he said.

"They are generally smaller fish, half-pound to a pound," he said. "Those fish get fed in the off season as well.

"We are hoping for a great turnout this year."