Writers and poets celebrate National Poetry Month

The Village Lake Writers & Poets group is celebrating National Poetry Month with a free online Facebook Live Event at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 14.

Dr. Martina McGowan will read from her first published book of poems, "I Am The Rage," and discuss her writing journey to include life experiences that helped frame her poetry. Her bio reads as follows:

Dr. Martina McGowan is about effective engagements in life. As a Gynecology Physician, she has spent a lifetime engaging formidable opponents, and she has been a victim of and an advocate against social, racial, and sexual injustice. Also, she is an advocate & participant in school desegregation and integration and a physician serving women who have been victims and heroines in the war on women.

Effectiveness means pushing through the glass ceiling and the perceived limitations of others. Whether in conversations about social and racial injustice, personal development, spiritual enlightenment, or her grandchildren's favorite books, Martina's about becoming involved wherever she finds herself

Martina McGowan has a passion for helping people find their way forward. She is a physician, writer, mother, grandmother, coach, minister, blogger, speaker, and working with the prosecutor's office to convict people involved in the sexual assault and abuse of children. She is a life-long student of human behavior and a teacher of deep listening.

As a writer and artist, a leader in work and within her community, Martina believes in the example of deciding to learn, then do, and improve as you go! She enjoys traveling, reading, and speaking, as well as copious amounts of laughter with family and friends. She feels that the most valuable life skill is learning to listen.

"It is by listening and hearing each other's hearts that we can help others heal, thereby helping heal ourselves."

Open readings/open mic will follow the Facebook Live Event in a Noon Zoom After Party. This event is open to anyone who has an interest in poetry with an invitation to share your writing. As the group likes to say, it's a virtual happening with lunch and wine!