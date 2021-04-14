The Weekly Vista
Tree give away

by Keith Bryant | April 14, 2021 at 5:28 a.m.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista City staff, tree board members and volunteers help load trees into cars during the city's resident tree giveaway last Friday morning. The city gave out 200 trees and shrubs provided by a Walton Family Foundation grant.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Graham Edwards loads a tree into a pickup truck during the city's resident tree giveaway last Friday morning.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]

