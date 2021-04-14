Success for first Give Back campaign

The initial "Give Back" campaign event was a big success.

"Give Back" -- the newly formed group of Bella Vista POA employees who will hold community-service events throughout the year -- hosted an American Red Cross blood drive last week.

It was the first venture for the group and organizers – and the Red Cross – were more than pleased with the turnout.

"The event was a great success," said Jessica Anson with the POA. "We had a goal of 50 units of blood and finished with 55 units for the Red Cross."

POA employees and their families were invited to attend the blood drive at Lakepoint to help the Red Cross and the country's major blood shortage as a result of covid-19.

According to Cassady Watkins with the Greater Ozarks and Arkansas blood services division of the American Red Cross, the amount of blood donated at the "Give Back" event could help up to 165 people.

"One pint of blood can save up to three lives," Watkins said. "So, with the 55 units they donated they could potentially save up to 165 lives."

Of the donors 14 were classified as "Power Red" donors, meaning they had to have O-positive, O-negative, A-negative or B-negative blood types.

"Those donations can be given to any donor without them being typed," Watkins said.

Anson said there was also a white board at the blood drive where POA employees could write a message about why they donate blood.

"We were so pleased with the kind, inspiring words that were written by employees that stated, 'I donate blood because...'," said Anson, who organizes the group with co-worker Jessica McCrary-Wyatt. "There were several names written, many putting down someone in need.

"My personal favorites were 'my dad needed several blood transfusions,' and 'for my daughter.'"

The "Give Back" group plans to have two community-focused events this year and have three events starting in 2022. A Bella Vista trails clean-up is on the agenda for later this year.

"We hope to make this blood drive annual event and increase our goal each year so we can help those in critical need of blood," Anson said.