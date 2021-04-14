RELIGION: Bella Vista Church News

Village Bible Church

A new 8-week class, open to the public, titled "Bible 101: Discovering and Living God's Timeless Truth," is being offered on Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. beginning April 18 at Village Bible Church, located at 1591 Forest Hills Blvd in Bella Vista. Pastor Mark Voll said this class is for "those who want to start reading the Bible for understanding and life application but are not even sure where to start or how to proceed." The class is open to everyone and is non-denominational. If there is interest in a weekday evening Bible 101 class, that will be offered as well. For more information or to express interest in an evening class, write to [email protected] or call 479-876-5764.

The live worship service is at 10:15 a.m. Sundays. Seating is arranged for social distancing. There are mask-optional and mask-required areas for those attending. The service is live-streamed on Facebook at Village Bible Church or on Vimeo at Vimeo.com/user42482704. Sunday School for all ages begins at 9 a.m.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday for drive-through pickup. For more information, contact the church at 479-876-5764.

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County

On Sunday, April 18, Zoom the 11 am service of the Unitarian Universalists of Benton County when a guest speaker Zooms in to talk about our Arkansas environment in commemoration of Earth Day on April 22. For Zoom link and information about UUBC visit www.uubcar.org or Facebook www.facebook.com/UUBC.AR.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Sunday morning worship is at 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (blended). Sunday School and Adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m. Social distancing is practiced. You can also visit the church at www.bvlutheran.com.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

GriefShare class is held from 2-4 p.m. Thursdays in the church library. GriefShare is a support group to provide help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend.

On April 18, the "Sonday Riders" will meet at 2 p.m. at the church.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.

On May 22, there will be a "Rod and Custom Car Show" at the church from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. This will be the sixth annual show.

Bella Vista Community Church

A new service time begins Sunday, April 18, at 10 a.m. Social distancing guidelines are followed for a safe and healthy worship experience.

Visit bvcc.net for more info about the service and video sermons to stay connected from home.

For more information about the church, call 479-855-1126, email [email protected], or visit www.bvcc.net. Church office hours are Monday-Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Highland Christian Church

View Sunday's service at highlandchristianchurchbv.org or on YouTube under Highland Christian Church, Bella Vista.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

In-person worship has resumed on Sundays at 10 a.m. Masks are required and seating is limited to maintain safe physical distancing. Please contact the church office at 479-855-2390 to ensure a space. Childcare is available. Watch the service live on the church website or its Facebook page.

Be sure to check the church website at www.pcbv.org for information on various topics. They include News Alerts, Church Calendar, Prayer Concerns, Upcoming Events, Sunday Bulletins, Members Directory, Policy & Procedures, Shepherd Group Members, and recorded worship services. The website is mobile-friendly.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

In-person services, with masks, have resumed at Highlands Church -- 5:30 p.m., Saturday; 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sunday. Prerecorded worship service and sermon videos are released weekly on the website for those wanting to continue worshipping from home, at humcbv.com.