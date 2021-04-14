Police Reports

Monday, April 5

1:37 p.m. Police checked on an unattended school bus with its lights flashing and no kids inside at Sugar Creek Center. Officers found the driver had stopped for a snack and drink at the nearby gas station and did not realize the lights were on.

5:45 p.m. Firefighters checked on a fire alarm on Singleton Circle. The alarm was tripped accidentally by cooking.

Tuesday, April 6

7:47 a.m. Police received a complaint of a loose cow on Valiant Road. Officers helped get the cow home and advised their owner of a damaged fence.

1:54 p.m. Police arrested Johanna Negron-Rosa, 38, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as Orel Hurtado, 40, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container after checking on a vehicle in the ditch near the Highlands Gate intersection.

Wednesday, April 7

12:04 p.m. Police received a report of multiple air conditioner condenser coils stolen from Towncenter, with other units damaged in an attempt to steal additional coils.

Thursday, April 8

12:11 p.m. Police arrested Kara Morgan, 53, in connection with driving while intoxicated after checking on a suspicious vehicle Southport Lane.

Friday, April 9

5:24 p.m. Police arrested Donice Woodside, 63, in connection with driving while intoxicated, careless driving and open container during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

9:32 p.m. Firefighters put out a structure fire caused by a lightning strike on Addison Lane.

9:40 p.m. Police arrested Alyssa Pinnell, 25, in connection with driving while intoxicated, open container, refusal to submit and resisting after responding to a call about a vehicle striking two vehicles parked on the street before parking on Bracknell Lane.

Saturday, April 10

1:07 a.m. Police responded to a Holborn Lane resident who reported seeing something run by their window. Officers found a herd of deer near the home.

10:54 p.m. Police arrested Russell Yoyetawa, no age listed, in connection with driving on a suspended license, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with felony evidence as well as Lee Hitcher, 46, in connection with tampering with evidence during a traffic stop on Benton County Road 40.

Sunday, April 11

5:19 p.m. Police responded to a reported fight about one group not moving fast enough on the golf course, near Commonwealth Road..

9:02 p.m. Police arrested Jeremy Carter, 49, in connection with terroristic threatening and felony aggravated assault after he called police regarding someone throwing a firework or flare at his boat and dock.