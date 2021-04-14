Pet of the Week

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Cookie is a terrier mix estimated to be eight years old. Shelter staff said she's a very sweet, loving dog. She's spayed, housebroken, up-to-date on vaccinations and eligible for the shelter's seniors for seniors program. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Cookie is a terrier mix estimated to be eight years old. Shelter staff said she's a very sweet, loving dog. She's spayed, housebroken, up-to-date on vaccinations and eligible for the shelter's seniors for seniors program. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Cookie is a terrier mix estimated to be eight years old. Shelter staff said she's a very sweet, loving dog. She's spayed, housebroken, up-to-date on vaccinations and eligible for the shelter's seniors for seniors program. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.