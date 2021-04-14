Perfect Harmony ready to sing

Karen Frankenfeld is keeping her fingers crossed and her voice ready.

The longtime director of the Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus is hoping she and her ensemble of 20 local residents can soon get back to doing what they love to do most – entertain the area with their voices.

"We are very anxious to get going again," said Frankenfeld, who created Perfect Harmony in 1999 when she was asked to start a women's barbershop chorus in Bella Vista after a previous chorus, Sweet Adeline, lost its director.

Like most other groups, Perfect Harmony had to stop doing rehearsals and performances for much of 2020 due to covid-19. While they took advantage of outdoor spaces to distantly get together and sing songs on occasion, things haven't been the norm for more than a year.

"We tried to get together outdoors and sing, but it didn't last long," Frankenfeld said. "We tried to do it about once a month to keep our voices going, but then it got colder and didn't work out very well."

Frankenfeld said about 12 to 14 members of the group brought lawn chairs and sat outside at Highland Christian Church, the location of their regular indoor rehearsals.

"We sang old songs that we knew," she said, "We couldn't really learn anything new without a piano or anything.

"It was good to see one another and sing, but we really haven't been together for quite a while."

That will hopefully change April 19 – the target date to return to indoor rehearsing and the first step to Perfect Harmony returning to normal.

"Our group communicates through email and I've told them we were shooting for the 19th," Frankenfeld said. "The church will have a meeting and they have to give us approval to use the space."

If all goes as planned the group will begin rehearing soon – with one big rule.

"I've told our members they can't come unless they've had their covid shots," Frankenfeld said. "Plus, we will still be spacing out and will clean and disinfect everything when we are done."

With rehearsals to start soon, Frankenfeld said Perfect Harmony could possibly get back to doing performances as early as June.

"I would think we could possibly sing at nursing homes and places like that," she said. "Provided the location approved us coming in."

One highlight for the group during this difficult year was last December when a handful of Perfect Harmony members visited The Plaza and Concordia, two local retirement communities and sang outdoors to fellow chorus members who were watching from their balconies.

"Some members, for whatever reason, couldn't participate so we went to where they were living and sang some carols," Frankenfeld said. "They were most appreciative. They even informed their neighbors, and many others came out on their balconies as well."

In a typical year, Perfect Harmony will perform year-around for various clubs, organizations and events in Bella Vista, Bentonville and Rogers. In addition to giving free concerts the group gives back to the communities by helping to support local charities.

The chorus's portfolio includes classics from the 1920's, 1930's and 1940's, modern pop, seasonal songs, patriotic, gospel and novelty numbers.

"This group means the world to me," said Frankenfeld. "It's an excellent outlet for us to enjoy one another and make a new connection and support one another. We're all a little older and need a lot of support."

And hopefully soon that support will include a hug.

"That's right," she said. "We are the kind of touchy-feely type."

Frankenfeld said the group is always welcoming new members and there are no try-outs or no previous musical experience necessary to join.

For more information about Perfect Harmony, Frankenfeld can be reached at 479-876-7204. The group also has a Facebook page, and its website is www.perfectharmonybv.com.