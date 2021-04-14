Letter to the Editor: Patronize local

Bella Vista's residential growth and home building have been especially strong in recent years but I'm frequently asked by residents, "What can we do to attract more businesses to serve our residents?"

The most powerful way to attract new businesses to BV is to support the businesses we have today!

Sure, when we patronize our local businesses we have a positive impact on city sales tax revenue but, more importantly, shopping local supports our neighbors and their families.

Right here in Bella Vista, we have awesome restaurants, grocers, florists, boutiques, car repair, hardware store, veterinarians, pharmacies, and convenience stores, just to name a few.

And don't forget our entrepreneurs building their businesses online: bakers, skincare, home repairs, cleaning services and many, many more.

Be mindful to pick a lawn service, realtor, tree service or roofer from your local community and you're probably helping someone raise a family here. Dollars spent locally tend to stay local.

There is certainly no shame in driving to a special restaurant or a retailer nearby if we have a special need, but let our shopping process be mindful enough to consider Bella Vista first.

Make a point to support Bella Vista businesses and help Bella Vista entrepreneurs and their families!

Respectfully,

Steven Bourke

Bella Vista

Member, Bella Vista City Council