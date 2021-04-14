The Weekly Vista
New Fire Station 3

by Keith Bryant | April 14, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista The new Fire Station 3 is beginning to take shape as walls are erected on the Glasgow Road property. The facility is expected to be finished this fall.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]

