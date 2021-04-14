Keeping you updated

Pineville American Legion Benefit Dinner

Pineville 392 American Legion Auxiliary third benefit dinner will be providing both dine-in and take-out, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 16, located on Jesse James Road in Pineville, Mo. (next to Cornerstone Bank). A $9 meal donation includes lasagna, salad, garlic bread, beverage and choice of dessert. Take out pre-orders welcome by calling 417-389-0937 or 417-850-6330.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Visitors are asked not to enter if they have flu-like covid symptoms. Masks continue to be required and visitors are asked to practice social distancing while in the museum to keep it safe for our volunteers and our visitors. Please note that a book signing event will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, for a new pictorial history book just released about Bella Vista, called Images of America Bella Vista, authored by Xyta Lucas and Dale Phillips. Weather permitting, the event will be held outdoors in conjunction with other activities. The museum is located at the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland, next door to the former American Legion building. Telephone: 479-855-2335. Website: bellavistamuseum.org.

Bella Vista Library

The Bella Vista Public Library has fully reopened to the public and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The library will be closed from 1 to 2 p.m. daily for cleaning. The hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day is reserved for those who are high-risk for exposure to the coronavirus.

Bella Vista Garden Club Plant Sale

The Bella Vista Garden Club has two sales events planned this year, scheduled for April 16-17 and again in May, that will include plants grown by garden club members and will be a fundraiser for the club.

The sales are expected to require buyers to sign up in advance, and additional information about signups and what exact plants are up for sale will be posted to the club's website, bellavistagardenclub.com, as well as its Facebook page, as the sale approaches.

Bella Vista Fly Tyers Sporting Sale

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club Sporting Sale will be held June 5 (note date change) at the Riordan Hall Pavilion in Bella Vista. The sale will begin at 10 a.m. Money raised from the sale will be used for education and conservation programs for the lakes within Bella Vista.

The club is asking for donations of fishing and sporting goods for the sale. Donations of used or new sporting goods (all types, not just fishing) will gladly be accepted. The Fly Tyers will pick up your donations or you can deliver them to Tom Diepenbrock (636-443-3325).

Property Owners Association -- POA

Governor Asa Hutchinson has lifted the mask mandate for the State. The use of masks at POA amenities is still encouraged, but no longer mandated. Here is a brief rundown on each amenity:

• Golf -- Voluntary sharing of a cart will be allowed. Golfers may still request a cart for themselves.

• Driving Range -- Social distancing will remain in place.

• Restaurants and Bars -- Dining room tables located at least six feet apart for social distancing. Social distancing has been lifted at the bars.

• Fitness Facilities -- Equipment will be located at least six feet apart for social distancing. The number of participants in fitness classes will increase but will not return to full normal at this time. Reservations are still required, although more reservations will be made available.

• Gun Ranges -- Masks are no longer mandated for the Pistol and Rifle Range. Group congregating inside the Skeet and Trap Range Pro Shop remains prohibited.

• Member Services and Water Department -- Will remain closed due to space limitations.

Employees of the POA will continue to wear masks through at least the end of April, potentially longer.

Please contact the amenity directly for more covid related information. Employees of the POA will continue to wear masks through at least the end of April, potentially longer. Given the unpredictable nature of covid, it is possible there will be a return to a mask mandate at some point in the future.

Volunteers are needed for the Bella Vista Charity Classic Tournament which will host both the APT and WAPT this year from June 23-26. This is the fifth year for the tournament and over $121,000 has been raised for local charities. Please join, as volunteers are a huge part of this success. A volunteer form can be found on the POA website or any golf club pro shop.

Coffee with the Commander

Every Tuesday, 8 a.m., at Papa Mikes, join Brad Kennell, commander of Bella Vista's American Legion Post 341, for coffee.

Bella Vista Community TV is looking for volunteers

Bella Vista Community Television (BVCTV) is a non-profit, all-volunteer Community Access station. Programming is aired on Cox Cable Channel 222 and U-Verse Channel 99. All locally-produced shows can also be viewed on YouTube at Bella Vista Community TV.

Bella Vista Community TV is looking for volunteers; many tasks are simply business-related activities and require no broadcast experience. Positions include writers, camera operators, show hosts, public relations, marketing and more. Broadcast experience would be nice but is not required. Training is available. The only thing necessary is enthusiasm to make a quality product, working with motivated volunteers who are residents of Bella Vista and the surrounding area. Call 479-268-8325 for more information.

Surrounding Area

Eureka Springs Chocolate Lovers' Festival

The Greater Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce announces the all-new Eureka Springs Chocolate Tour in conjunction with the 17th Annual Eureka Springs Chocolate Lovers' Festival. This unique tour event will be held May 6-9 (Mother's Day weekend) and encompass all of Eureka Springs, with the annual Chocolate Lovers' Festival being held Saturday, May 8th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eureka Springs Community Center.

Buy a Chocolate Passport from EurekaSpringsChamber.com and tour a variety of local businesses offering chocolate samples, special discounts, unique chocolate-themed items, and more to passport holders. Your passport also gets you admission into the 17th annual Eureka Springs Chocolate Lovers' Festival, a celebration of all things chocolate!

The Chocolate Festival will include candy, fudge, cookies, unique chocolate items, and more. Vendors will showcase and promote their products while offering chocolate samples to attendees. From organic and household brand names of chocolate, to select boutique labels, the Eureka Springs Chocolate Festival is a complete world of chocolate.

The cost of a Chocolate Passport is $15 per person and includes admission into the Chocolate Lover's Festival. Purchase tickets online at www.EurekaSpringsChamber.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.

For more information about the event, contact Devin Henderson, [email protected], or call– 479.253-8737. You can also visit www.EurekaSpringsChamber.com and click on events.

Walton Arts Center

Walmart AMP is bringing back its popular Happy Hours on Choctaw Plaza this spring with food, drinks and free live music by local and regional artists on Fridays and Saturdays. Doors open at 5 p.m. Music starts at 6 p.m.

Tables are available for open seating on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited number of tables can be reserved in advance. Reservations for parties of four or less are $25 and $35 for parties of six or eight. Reserve your tables now at www.amptickets.com or by calling 479.443.5600. Reservations will close 48 hours prior to each event.

Reserved tables will be held for patrons until 6 p.m. After that time any vacant reserved tables will be released for open seating.

May Happy Hour performances include: Friday, May 7 Boom! Kinetic with Jim Goza; Saturday, May 8 The Juice with TJ Scarlett; Friday, May 14 Jukeboxx with Neon Flight Duo; Saturday, May 15 Uncrowned Kings; Friday, May 21 Cate Brothers with TJ Scarlett; Saturday, May 22 Irie Lions and the Ashtyn Barbaree Band; Friday, May 28 Oreo Blue with Jim Goza

Proceeds from AMP Happy Hours support Walton Arts Center's Ghost Light Recovery Fund. The Ghost Light Recovery Fund helps Walton Arts Center offset lost revenue from canceled performances, continue education and intermission programming, maintain facilities and support staff until full-scale performances can resume.

Because the health and safety of our patrons, artists and staff is our highest priority, social distancing and wearing a mask when moving around the venue will be in place for AMP Happy Hours. However, we will continue to monitor and update protocols as needed based on guidance from state and local health professionals and regional vaccination rates.

For a complete schedule of Happy Hours and for upcoming concert tours scheduled to make a stop at the Walmart AMP later this summer, please visit www.amptickets.com.

Third Annual Eureka Springs Jeep Fest May 14-16

The Third Annual Eureka Springs Jeep Fest will be held May 14-16, 2021, hosted by 3B Off Road.

Be part of the Jeep cruise through downtown Eureka Springs and Jeep Invasion at 3B Off Road Park. Explore the mountainous terrain and enjoy the pristine beauty of the Ozark Mountains. Whether you are looking for a laid-back trail to explore or a more challenging one to show off your driving skills, 3B is the place.

Registration includes trail pass for 3B Off Road, vehicle decal, inclusion in the Jeep cruise and T-shirt for the first 25 registrants. Check out the park at: 3bOffRoad.com Use promo code: JEEP21 to receive 15% discount for camping/RV. Sign up for email updates. Activities and schedule TBA.

Register at http://www.eurekaspringschamber.com/events/details/eureka-springs-jeep-fest-05-15-2021-4326.