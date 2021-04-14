April yard of the month

The yard of Bill and Anna Harris of 2 Kirk Circle, was selected as the Bella Vista Garden Club Yard of the Month.

Bill and Anna are originally from Texas but have been in Bella Vista for more than 20 years. Anna says that she has always loved plants and creating a beautiful yard anywhere they have ever lived. She is a trained master gardener and most of her plants were given to her by family or friends.

They both take great pride in their yard and have a lovely front approach and beautiful side yard, especially in the spring, with plenty of daffodils, vinca ground cover and a variety of trees forming an oasis with a bench placed perfectly to enjoy the view.

The Bella Vista Garden Club thanks Bill and Anna for yet another example of a well-kept yard and helping to keep Bella Vista beautiful year-round!

The Bella Vista Garden Club promotes and rewards exemplary yard care in Bella Vista and recognizes neighbors who demonstrate above-average efforts in maintaining their properties, which contributes to the overall appearance of the community at large.

All homes and businesses in Bella Vista are eligible. Nominations are for the front and side yards jointly. One yard is chosen each month by members of BVGC who select the yard that best exemplifies uniqueness, beauty and curb appeal.

Nominate a yard today via email to [email protected] or call JB at 479-268-8325. Please provide the address and the homeowner's name if known. All nominations will be in the running for future recognition.

Photo submitted Bill and Anna Harris relocated 20 years ago from Texas and are passionate about their yard at 2 Kirk Circle.

Photo submitted Ground cover adds delight in the landscape of Anna and Bill Harris' home chosen as April's BVGC Yard of the Month.