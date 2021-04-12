Bella Vista Charity Classic volunteer recruitment begins

BELLA VISTA -- Volunteerism is in Ruth Hatcher's blood.

The Bella Vista resident and past member of the Property Owners Association's board of directors and golf committee is once again recruiting people to volunteer for this year's Bella Vista Charity Classic.

It's a job she's very passionate about.

"I came from a family of volunteers," Hatcher said. "You stepped up when there was an opportunity."

For area residents, the opportunity is in June when Bella Vista Country Club and Highlands Golf Course will host the All-Pro Tour and Women's All-Pro Tour for the fifth consecutive year.

Hatcher has organized and recruited volunteers for the event since its inception.

"I've golfed for 55 years and I knew what it took to put on a tournament like this," she said. "We wanted to showcase Bella Vista and what we have here for golf and make it the best experience we could."

The response throughout the years has been better than she ever expected, Hatcher said. The Bella Vista stop on the All-Pro Tour and Women's All-Pro Tour schedule often far surpasses other locations in the number of volunteers.

"Last year we were down in numbers because of covid," She said. "We didn't know until two weeks before the tournament if we could have any volunteers, but we still had 143 or so. This year we will be up, but we have been hit by people who will be traveling since they haven't been able to travel.

"But I've heard of some locations that have as few as eight or nine volunteers and have to depend on staff to run the tournament for the most part."

Hatcher expects the need for 200 to 225 volunteers this year to work two to three shifts a day.

"I've been trying to lock people down now, asking if they are available, what jobs they like to do what days," she said. "We have about 120 committed right now for certain days and times but I know that will change."

The tournament, in which proceeds are donated to area charities, gets underway June 21 with the Pro-Am party and silent auction. The Pro-Am will be played on June 22 and the All-Pro Tour/Women's All-Pro Tour tournament gets underway at Highlands and Bella Vista Country Club on June 23. The final round is June 26.

"The young people playing are trying to make money and points to help get on higher tours," Hatcher said. "So, we know as volunteers what our role is. We do what we can to help them get there but stay out of their way."

Volunteer positions that need to be filled and descriptions for the Charity Classic include:

Nine-hole scoring

This position will be responsible for taking down player scores and using an iPad to record scores.

Ball spotters

The golf course may have holes that need a volunteer to spot golf balls off the tee box. This position will be responsible for watching players tee off on a certain hole and help track the golf ball.

Tee box marshal

This position will help on the tee box to make sure if it is safe to tee off and help spotters identify which direction the drive is headed by use of a flag.

Shuttle driver

The golf courses may have places that need volunteers to help transport players and/or volunteers from one place to another using a shuttle cart.

Hospitality

This position will be responsible for maintaining on-course water for players, caddies and volunteers during the rounds. The position is also responsible for making sure the stations are stocked and refilled throughout the day.

Green-side marshal

For hole numbers 9 and 18, this position will be asked to maintain quiet when players are putting and give directions to the scoring tent after a player finishes the round.

Road marshal

This position will patrol the road from the 17th green to the 18th tee box at Highlands and patrol from 1 green and 2 tee box and 8 green and 9 tee box at Bella Vista Country Club.

Live scorer

Generally, for the third and fourth rounds, one live scorer will be assigned to each group of players and follow along for all 18 holes keeping an unofficial scorecard. This position is able to use a golf cart or walk and will be also asked to use his or her own smartphone to input the scores after each hole using the All-Pro Tour live scoring app.

Hatcher said anyone who is interested in volunteering for the event may email her at [email protected] .

"I just can't thank the people enough who volunteer each year," she said. "I don't think they understand how much it means to me to have their support. I am nothing without them.

"Bella Vista is a very caring community and very willing to step up when necessary."