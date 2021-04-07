The Weekly Vista
Tree giveaway set for April 8

April 7, 2021 at 5:21 a.m.
File photo Residents check out different trees that were up for grabs during the 2018 tree giveaway.

The city has scheduled a drive-through tree giveaway for Bella Vista residents Friday, April 8, at 8 a.m. at the Community Development Services parking lot, 616 W. Lancashire Blvd.

According to a news release issued by the city, there will be 200 trees and shrubs available until noon, assuming they are not all given out by then.

Bella Vista residents may receive one tree or shrub by presenting proof of residency in the form of a current utility bill, according to the release.

Trees were provided through a Walton Family Foundation grant and will include American beautyberry, Redosier dogwood, Black cherry, ninebark, overcup oak, pin oak and bald cypress.

Questions can be directed to City Hall at 479-876-1255.

