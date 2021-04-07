RELIGION: This is indeed living!

There is a story of two garment workers in New York City. One was a cutter and one was a stitcher. They were working side by side. They began to talk about vacations. One said he was looking forward to his vacation and the other said he was not going on a vacation this year. The question was asked, Why?

I went to Africa last year. I went elephant hunting.

Did you get any elephants?

No, I found an elephant. He charged me, but my gun was jammed and I was killed.

A little stunned, he looked at his friend and said, "What are you talking about, you were killed? You aren't dead. You're sitting here living."

And the other fellow looked down at his scissors, looked across at the needle and fabric in his friend's hands and replied: "You call this living?"

Many of us look around at our lives and ask: Do you call this living? I am here to tell you Easter sounds a resounding yes. Here is resurrection and here is life. We are His family -- the saved, the people who gather to worship him. This is indeed living! We are the resurrection people and we live on this side of Easter.

Peace,

Skip

Pastor James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.