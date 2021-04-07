RELIGION: Bella Vista Church News

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

In-person worship has resumed at 10 a.m. Sunday services. Masks are required and seating is limited to maintain safe physical distancing. Please let the church know you will attend by calling the church office at 479-855-2390. Childcare is available. Watch the service live on the website or Facebook page. A recording will also be posted on Sunday afternoon.

Be sure to check the church website at www.pcbv.org for information on various topics. They include News Alerts, Church Calendar, Prayer Concerns, Upcoming Events, Sunday Bulletins, Members Directory, Policy & Procedures, Shepherd Group Members, and recorded worship services.

Highland Christian Church

View Sunday's service at highlandchristianchurchbv.org or on YouTube under Highland Christian Church, Bella Vista.

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County will not have a service Sunday, April 11, and you are invited to attend via Zoom the 11 a.m. service of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fayetteville. Zoom link and Order of Service are on the website uufayetteville.org For information about UUBC, visit www.uubcar.org or Facebook www.facebook.com/UUBC.AR

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-AM (790) and KURM-FM (100.3).

GriefShare class is on Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m. in the church library. GriefShare is a support group to provide help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is now open for personal pickup. Please continue to wear a mask when entering. The pantry is open from 10 a.m. until noon.

Village Bible Church

The live worship service is at 10:15 a.m. Sundays. Seating is arranged for social distancing. There are mask-optional and mask-required areas for those attending. The service is live-streamed on Facebook at Village Bible Church or on Vimeo at Vimeo.com/user42482704. Sunday School for all ages begins at 9 a.m.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday for drive-through pickup. For more information, contact the church at 479-876-5764.

Bella Vista Community Church

Traditional worship on Sundays at 9 a.m. follows social distancing guidelines for a safe and healthy worship experience.

Visit bvcc.net for more info about the service, video sermons, and daily devotionals to stay connected from home.

For more information about the church, call 479-855-1126, email [email protected], or visit the website www.bvcc.net. Church office hours are Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

In-person services, with masks, have resumed at Highlands Church -- 5:30 p.m., Saturday; 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sunday. Prerecorded worship service and sermon videos are released weekly on the website for those wanting to continue worshiping from home, at humcbv.com.