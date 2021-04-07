Police Reports

Wednesday, March 31

11:06 a.m. Police received a report of a dog bite on Portsbury Lane.

12:22 p.m. Police received a complaint of someone's dog defecating on a Lunsford Lane resident's back deck.

6:46 p.m. Firefighters checked on smoke inside the Boys and Girls Club. The smoke proved to be from a faulty exhaust fan and staff were advised to keep electricity off on that side of the building.

Thursday, April 1

6:37 p.m. Police arrested Shaunda Denherder, 33, in connection with three counts of domestic battery in the third degree and two counts of domestic battery in the second degree after responding to a disturbance call on Basildon Circle.

Friday, April 2

12:17 p.m. Firefighters put out a structure fire on Bassingham Drive.

4:01 p.m. Police arrested Andrew Baldwin, 37, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license during a traffic stop at the All in One gas station.

Saturday, April 3

2:24 p.m. Police arrested Harry Locke, 33, in connection with domestic assault in the third degree after responding to a disturbance call on Hatcher Drive.

9:19 p.m. Police arrested Danna Kimke, 21, in connection with felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and open container during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

Sunday, April 4

5:07 p.m. Police arrested Paul Ehrle, 69, in connection with third-degree battery after responding to a call about someone striking another golfer at the Highlands Golf Course.