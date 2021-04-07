The Weekly Vista
POA covid update

by Rick Harvey | April 7, 2021 at 5:27 a.m.

Members will no longer be required to wear masks in POA facilities after Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson lifted the state's mask mandate last week.

However, some of the covid-19 guidelines and restrictions will remain in place for the time being, according to POA chief operating officer Tom Judson.

"We are trying to ease into things right now," Judson said. "I'm fielding comments from POA members that are pretty evenly split. Some want the restrictions to be kept in place for longer and others want them to go away immediately.

"We are trying to strike the middle ground while also recognizing that individuals have the control as to whether they want to wear the mask or not. We just want them to feel comfortable coming to our facilities."

According to an announcement emailed by the POA on March 29, "masks are still encouraged, but no longer mandated" at POA amenities.

Other revisions to covid guidelines include:

GOLF: Voluntary sharing of a cart will now be allowed, but golfers still may request a cart for themselves.

DRIVING RANGE: Social distancing will remain in place.

RESTAURANTS/BARS: Dining-room tables will continue to be six-feet apart, but bar seating will return to normal.

FITNESS FACILITIES: Exercise equipment will be at least six feet apart. The number of participants in classes will increase but will not yet return to full capacity. Reservations are still required.

GUN RANGES: Group congregation inside the skeet and trap range pro shop remains prohibited.

MEMBER SERVICES/WATER DEPARTMENT: Offices will remain closed due to space limitations.

Judson said, at least for now, employees will continue to be required to wear a mask.

"Through at least the end of April," he said, "potentially longer.

"Additional changes may need to be made in the future. Covid is so unpredictable. Hopefully, we keep heading in the right direction. We just want to be good corporate citizens and be careful. Our employees will still wear masks and we will still do our high-intensity cleaning."

