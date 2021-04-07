The Weekly Vista
Plant sale coming April 16-17

by Keith Bryant | April 7, 2021 at 5:29 a.m.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly VistaA variety of coleus, zinnia and tomato plants will be sold during the Bella Vista Garden Club's April 16-17 sale, which can be attended by appointment only. Appointments and further information will be available on the club's Facebook page and its website, bellavistagardenclub.com, this week.

Bella Vista Garden Club members are working to ensure plants are ready for the first sale this year.

Joal Miller, plant sale chair with the club, said the sale functions as a fundraiser for the club and will include varieties of zinnias, tomatoes, coleuses and swiss chard.

"It'll be interesting to see what people want this year," she said.

The sale will be by appointment only April 16 and 17, with signup information and more detailed information about what's up for sale on the club's Facebook page as well as its website, bellavistagardenclub.com, this week.

Plants may go quickly, she said, so it could be wise to make appointments as early as possible.

While face coverings are no longer required following the lifting of a statewide mask mandate last week, Miller said she encourages everyone to stay safe and social distance.

Miller said the lead-up to this sale has seen garden club members tending to plants all winter.

They need to be watered daily, she said, and that alone is a roughly 40-minute job.

An additional sale is planned for May 20-22 this year, she said, and additional information will be available closer to the sale date.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Vibrant reds and pale greens show on one of variety of coleus that will be sold during the Bella Vista Garden Club's April 16-17 plant sale.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Plant sale chair Joal Miller waters a handful of tomato plants in a greenhouse at the Village Wastewater facility off U.S. Highway 71 in preparation for the April 16-17 plant sale. Miller said these plants need daily watering and one of a handful of club members makes the trip every day.
