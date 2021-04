Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A purple martin slows down before landing on a birdhouse it's sharing with a handful of other martins.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A purple martin slows down before landing on a birdhouse it's sharing with a handful of other martins.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A purple martin slows down before landing on a birdhouse it's sharing with a handful of other martins.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]