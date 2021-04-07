Local veteran presented with quilt

Two Bella Vistan quilters presented a handmade quilt to a local veteran last week.

T.J. Michaels, an Army National Guard veteran who served 17 years and worked in the response to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, as well as Operation Iraqi Freedom, said he appreciated the recognition.

"It's a heck of an honor," he said.

The quilt was awarded by Susan Richmond and Kay Gaudian, both members of the Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild participating in the Quilt of Valor program.

More information on the program can be found on its website, QOVF.org.

Gaudian, who made the quilt, said this is her second quilt and she was proud of how it came out and glad to recognize a local veteran.

Richmond said she was glad to participate in the program.

"We appreciate your service," she said.