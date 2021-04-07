Keeping you updated

Pineville American Legion Benefit Dinner

Pineville 392 American Legion Auxiliary 3rd Benefit Dinner will be doing DINE IN and TAKE OUT, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 16, located on Jesse James Road in Pineville, Missouri (next to Cornerstone Bank). A $9 meal donation includes lasagna, salad, garlic bread, beverage and choice of dessert. Take out pre-orders welcome by calling 417-389-0937 or 417-850-6330. Come by for a great dinner.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Visitors are asked not to enter if they have flu-like covid symptoms. Masks continue to be required and visitors are asked to practice social distancing while in the museum to keep it safe for our volunteers and our visitors. Please note that a book signing event will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, for a new pictorial history book just released about Bella Vista, called Images of America Bella Vista, authored by Xyta Lucas and Dale Phillips. Weather permitting, the event will be held outdoors in conjunction with other activities. The museum is located at the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland, next door to the former American Legion building. Telephone: 479-855-2335. Website: bellavistamuseum.org.

Bella Vista Library

The Bella Vista Public Library has fully reopened to the public and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The library will be closed from 1 to 2 p.m. daily for cleaning. The hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day is reserved for those who are high-risk for exposure to the coronavirus.

Bella Vista Garden Club Plant Sale

The Bella Vista Garden Club has two sales events planned this year, scheduled for April 16-17 and again in May, that will include plants grown by garden club members and will be a fundraiser for the club.

The sales are expected to require buyers to sign up in advance, and additional information about signups and what exact plants are up for sale will be posted to the club's website, bellavistagardenclub.com, as well as its Facebook page, as the sale approaches.

Bella Vista Fly Tyers Sporting Sale

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club Sporting Sale will be held June 5 (note date change) at the Riordan Hall Pavilion in Bella Vista. The sale will begin at 10 a.m. Money raised from the sale will be used for education and conservation programs for the lakes within Bella Vista.

The club is asking for donations of fishing and sporting goods for the sale. Donations of used or new sporting goods (all types, not just fishing) will gladly be accepted. The Fly Tyers will pick up your donations or you can deliver them to Tom Diepenbrock (636-443-3325).

Property Owners Association -- POA

Governor Asa Hutchinson has lifted the mask mandate for the State. The use of masks at POA amenities is still encouraged, but no longer mandated. Here is a brief rundown on each amenity:

• Golf -- Voluntary sharing of a cart will be allowed. Golfers may still request a cart for themselves.

• Driving Range -- Social distancing will remain in place.

• Restaurants and Bars -- Dining room tables located at least six feet apart for social distancing. Social distancing has been lifted at the bars.

• Fitness Facilities -- Equipment will be located at least six feet apart for social distancing. The number of participants in fitness classes will increase but will not return to full normal at this time. Reservations are still required, although more reservations will be made available.

• Gun Ranges -- Masks are no longer mandated for the Pistol and Rifle Range. Group congregating inside the Skeet and Trap Range Pro Shop remains prohibited.

• Member Services and Water Department -- Will remain closed due to space limitations.

Employees of the POA will continue to wear masks through at least the end of April, potentially longer.

Please contact the amenity directly for more covid related information. Employees of the POA will continue to wear masks through at least the end of April, potentially longer. Given the unpredictable nature of covid, it is possible there will be a return to a mask mandate at some point in the future.

Volunteers are needed for the Bella Vista Charity Classic Tournament which will host both the APT and WAPT this year from June 23-26. This is the fifth year for the tournament and over $121,000 has been raised for local charities. Please join, as volunteers are a huge part of this success. A volunteer form can be found on the POA website or any golf club pro shop.

Coffee with the Commander

Every Tuesday, 8 a.m., at Papa Mikes, join Brad Kennell, commander of Bella Vista's American Legion Post 341, for coffee.

Bella Vista Community TV is looking for volunteers

Bella Vista Community Television (BVCTV) is a non-profit, all-volunteer Community Access station. Programming is aired on Cox Cable Channel 222 and U-Verse Channel 99. All locally-produced shows can also be viewed on YouTube at Bella Vista Community TV.

Bella Vista Community TV is looking for volunteers; many tasks are simply business-related activities and require no broadcast experience. Positions include writers, camera operators, show hosts, public relations, marketing and more. Broadcast experience would be nice but is not required. Training is available. The only thing necessary is enthusiasm to make a quality product, working with motivated volunteers who are residents of Bella Vista and the surrounding area. Call 479-268-8325 for more information.

Surrounding Area

Dogwood Festival

The 46th annual festival is scheduled for April 23 through 25 in downtown Siloam Springs.

Last year's festival was postponed several times and ultimately canceled because of the covid-19 pandemic. This year's festival will have multiple safety measures in place.

The ADH has limited the event to 66 percent capacity and will be monitored with only two entry and exit points where volunteers will use color-coded stickers to track the number of people.

Other safety measures will include a mask requirement, temperature checks and covid-19 screening questions for volunteers and vendors, shifting vendor booths six to 10 feet apart, safety signage, hand sanitizing stations, sanitizing of frequently touched surfaces such as the tables in the food area, and keeping performers at least 12 feet away from the audience when they are not wearing masks.

Third Annual Eureka Springs Jeep Fest May 14-16

The Third Annual Eureka Springs Jeep Fest will be held May 14-16, 2021, hosted by 3B Off Road.

Be part of the Jeep cruise through downtown Eureka Springs and Jeep Invasion at 3B Off Road Park. Explore the mountainous terrain and enjoy the pristine beauty of the Ozark Mountains. Whether you are looking for a laid-back trail to explore or a more challenging one to show off your driving skills, 3B is the place.

Registration includes trail pass for 3B Off Road, vehicle decal, inclusion in the Jeep cruise and T-shirt for the first 25 registrants. Check out the park at: 3bOffRoad.com Use promo code: JEEP21 to receive 15% discount for camping/RV. Sign up for email updates. Activities and schedule TBA.

Register at http://www.eurekaspringschamber.com/events/details/eureka-springs-jeep-fest-05-15-2021-4326.

Walton Arts Center -- has announced the final In The Atrium performances. These live house concert experiences, presented as part of Procter & Gamble Ghost Light Programming, have highlighted the variety of local talent and art forms within our region.

The lineup through May 14 includes: Friday, April 9, Troy Farnam Quartet; Sunday, April 11, SoNA Voices: Latin Tones with Duo Capriccioso; Thursday, April 15, Hog Town Hot Club; Friday, April 16, Mike Sumler Project; Sunday, April 18, SoNA Voices: Who We Are featuring Lia Uribe; Thursday, April 22, North South East West: A Sampler of Music from India; Sunday, April 25, SoNA Voices: All Alone featuring Eman Chalshotori; Thursday, April 29, Comedy in the Atrium; Saturday, May 1, Still on the Hill Words on Birds; Sunday, May 2, A Classical Afternoon; featuring flutist Lydia Roth and pianist Kristy Olefsky; Thursday, May 13, An Evening of Poetry with the Ozark Poets and Writers Collective; Friday, May 14, The Crumbs

In The Atrium is free to attend, but reservations are encouraged. Socially distanced tables for parties of up to six can be reserved by calling 479-433-5600 or visiting waltonartscenter.org.

Performances start at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Sunday performances will feature classical music. Doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime. Reserved tables will be held until five minutes before curtain time, then released for walk-up patrons. Patrons should enter through the Dickson Street doors.

Artists perform for 75-90 minutes with no intermission. Beer, wine, soft drinks and packaged snacks will be available for cashless purchase prior to and during the performance.

The use of masks and social distancing will remain in place at Walton Arts Center performances through at least the end of May to protect staff, patrons and performers as the vaccine rollout continues. For a complete list of health and safety protocols please visit waltonartscenter.org.

Ghost Light Programming is presented by Procter & Gamble and provided in part by supporters of the Ghost Light Recovery Fund. The Ghost Light Recovery Fund helps Walton Arts Center offset lost revenue from canceled performances, continue education and intermission programming, maintain facilities and support staff until full-scale performances can resume.