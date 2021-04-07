No headline

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Anita Home is a lab mix estimated to be eight years old. She's extremely sweet, well behaved, loves everyone and is good with other animals. She's spayed and up-to-date on vaccinations, shelter staff said, noting she is eligible for the shelter's seniors for seniors program. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]