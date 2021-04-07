COVID vaccinations opened

The covid-19 vaccine has been made available to all Arkansans age 16 and older.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced during a Tuesday, March 30, news conference that the state's mask mandate was lifted and all Arkansas residents over the age of 16 are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

The governor encouraged everyone to get vaccinated, stating that immunity in the community is the state's way out of this pandemic.

While the mask mandate has been lifted, Hutchinson stated during the conference that businesses may still require customers to wear masks and he suggested individuals respect such requirements

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, eligible individuals can make an appointment at a community pharmacy or seek out a vaccine clinic in their area.

Information can be found on the department's website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov, and the department has set up a vaccination call-line at 1-800-985-6030.

The health department reports 21,310 total confirmed cases for Benton County, with 303 deaths and 20,866 recoveries as of April 4.

In nearby Washington County, the department reports 22,979 total cases, with 245 deaths and 22,632 recoveries.

Across the state line, the McDonald County Health Department reports 2,555 total cases, 33 deaths and 2,497 patients released from care as of April 3. Additionally, the department reports 4,791 patients vaccinated.

Nationwide, the CDC reports 30,492,334 total cases, 448,010 in the past seven days, as well as 553,681 deaths as of April 4.

The CDC also reports 165 million vaccines have been administered nationwide, with 61,416,536 individuals fully vaccinated, or roughly 18.5% of the nation's population.