BV Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club (BVCC) will continue to meet over the internet using Zoom and does not conduct in-person meetings or classes.

The next BVCC General Meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, April 12, online. The program will be a presentation by Joel Ewing on "Components of a Home Network," an overview of devices you may find in the Network section at BestBuy or online that could be of use for your home network; how all the various pieces of a home network function together. Online classes scheduled for April may be found on the club's website.

Visitors and guests are welcome. The Zoom meeting connection information will be emailed to all members in advance of the meeting and will also be available on the club's website at https://bvcomputerclub.org the weekend before the meeting.

The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. It is now possible to join or renew membership online on the BVCC website at https://bvcomputerclub.org. The benefits of club membership include remote help for members with their computerized devices and free classes on a variety of computer topics.

On the website are the most current issue of the Bits & Bytes newsletter, minutes of the previous month's general meeting, membership forms, detailed directions to meeting rooms, and updates to scheduled classes.

Civil War Roundtable

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable has canceled the April 1 meeting that was to be held at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. The next meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6, and held at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. The speaker will be Dale Phillips. All covid-19 guidelines will be followed.

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way. For more information, contact Chuck Pribbernow at [email protected]

BV Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is a group of local artisans who meet regularly to share their art, exchange experiences in woodworking and stay connected to members. Due to covid, the temporary meeting place is at the Bella Vista Assembly of God church gymnasium, located at 1771 Forest Hills Blvd., at 1 p.m. every Thursday.

Once Riordan Hall opens up again, club meetings will be resumed at that location. On the third Thursday of each month, there is a class on some aspect of carving, woodburning, finishing or another interesting topic. Classes are a great way to practice techniques, learn new ways to achieve your goal, and discover your own unique style.

The club's purpose is to promote the general fields of carving, woodburning and sculpting of wood, and to promote a greater appreciation of wood in an artistic expression. The Club is dedicated to giving back to the community through activities teaching children and adults the art of carving, as held at Concordia, Brookfield Assisted Living Center and the Bella Vista Library. Visitors are always welcome. At this time, masks are still required. For more information, contact Jean Visnich, president, at 479-426-8409 or email, [email protected]

Tap Dance Classes

Learn to tap dance or join a continuing afternoon class at Riordan Hall. Masks must be worn in and out of the building and participants must observe 12 feet of social distancing during class. For class days and times, call Carol at 479-876-1324.

BV Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club is conducting virtual meetings on the first Thursday of each month via YouTube Live. In-person monthly license testing has resumed on the second Saturday of the month. All amateur radio enthusiasts and prospective hams are invited. Details are online at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, on the club's Facebook Group, at www.YouTube.com/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Ron Evans at 479-270-5584.

Andante Music Club

Future meetings will be posted on Andante's website at andantemusicclub.org. Please visit the site for more information or contact Betty Pierce at 479-621-3414 or email at [email protected]

BV American Legion Post 341

Veterans affiliated with any branch of the military interested in becoming members of Bella Vista American Legion Post 341 are asked to call for membership details and information at 605-440-0255 (Brad Kennell).

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus has suspended weekly rehearsals until a date to be announced due to the covid pandemic. At that time, women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join or visit. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment (when group activities permit), call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204, or visit www.perfectharmonybv.com.