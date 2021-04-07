No headline

VA Extends Deadlines for Life Insurance

Nobody wants to think about it, but the need for life insurance is a fact of life. And now the cost of life insurance for veterans is dropping, opening the door for more of us to be able to afford it.

After separation, we've had 240 days to apply and hand over the initial premium to transfer from Servicemembers' Group Life Insurance to Veterans' Group Life Insurance without having to provide proof of good health. After that deadline we had one year plus 120 days to file and pay, but needed to submit proof of good health in the form of a questionnaire about our medical conditions.

Now, with COVID, the Department of Veterans Affairs has extended the application time by an additional 90 days for both categories. This will expire in June, but it does buy a little more time to get insurance.

To learn more about VA life insurance, go to www.benefits.va.gov/insurance. Follow the Eligibility links to see if you qualify for any of the whole menu of VA insurance. Consult the rates chart to see what your premiums would be. As an example, a $300,000 policy for a 50-year-old veteran would run you $99 per month. Rates across all categories jump significantly once you hit the age 55 column, so if you're considering it, don't delay. A $100,000 policy at age 30 will cost you a mere $9 per month.

At that same webpage you can apply to convert your SGLI policy to VGLI, apply for service-disabled insurance, update your beneficiary, file an insurance claim and more, as well as getting forms for all of these.

On the right side of the screen you'll see Assessing Your Life Insurance Needs. Click that to use the calculator to zero in on how much you should have. It might be more than you think.

STRANGE BUT TRUE

By Lucie Winborne

* "The Whole Shabang" is a brand of potato chips once sold only in jails and prisons. It was so popular that in 2016, due to demand from ex-inmates, it was finally made available to the general public.

* The majority of people will tilt their head to the right when they kiss.

* Sherlock Holmes creator Sir Arthur Conan Doyle helped popularize skiing by being the first Englishman to document the sport.

* In Alabama, it's against the law to drive while impersonating a member of the clergy.

* For centuries, doctors thought that medicines made with human flesh, blood or bone could be effective in curing all kinds of ailments, from epilepsy to headaches. The practice was called "corpse medicine."

* The original name for the search engine Google was Backrub. It was renamed after the googolplex, which is the number 1 followed by 100 zeros.

* The fear of young people is known as "ephebiphobia."

* Gatling gun salesmen went to Civil War battlefields to demonstrate their products in actual combat.

* A newly sworn-in Barack Obama visited the U.K. in 2009 and presented some rather curious gifts to the prime minister and queen: 25 DVDs to David Cameron, and an iPod Classic to the then-octogenarian Elizabeth II. Cameron returned the gesture with some "wellies" and Hobgoblin ale.

* In the Solomon Islands, dolphin teeth were (and still are) used as a form of currency.

* Historically, most Easter celebrants would have eaten lamb for the occasion, as the holiday has its roots in the Jewish Passover. Most American Easter dinners now feature ham, however, because years ago, hams cured over the winter would have been ready to serve in early spring.

CONTRACT BRIDGE

by Steve Becker

THE EVASION PRINCIPLE

North dealer.

Neither side vulnerable.

NORTH

[S] Q J 10 6

[H] 8 5 2

[D] A J 10

[C] K 6 3

WEST

[S] 5 3

[H] A Q 7

[D] 9 8 6 4

[C] Q J 9 2

EAST

[S] 8

[H] J 10 9 4

[D] K 7 3 2

[C] 10 7 5 4

SOUTH

[S] A K 9 7 4 2

[H] K 6 3

[D] Q 5

[C] A 8

The bidding:

North East South West

Pass Pass 1 [S] Pass

3 [S] Pass 4 [S]

Opening lead -- queen of clubs.

Assume you're declarer with the South hand at four spades, and West leads the queen of clubs. How would you play the hand?

When the deal occurred, declarer won the club lead with the ace, cashed the Q-K of spades, then finessed the queen of diamonds, losing to the king. East shifted to the jack of hearts, and three tricks later South found himself down one.

Declarer was certainly unlucky to find East with the king of diamonds and West with the ace of hearts, but, even so, the fact is that he did not play the hand to best advantage. To virtually assure the contract, he should have allowed West's queen of clubs to win the first trick!

This play costs nothing in terms of tricks, since declarer still scores both of his club winners. More importantly, though, it ensures that East, the dangerous opponent, will never gain the lead for a potentially killing heart shift before South can score 10 tricks.

Let's say West continues with a club at trick two. South takes the ace, plays the A-Q of trump and discards a diamond on the king of clubs. Declarer then cashes the ace of diamonds and continues with the jack.

If East covers with the king, South ruffs, leads a spade to dummy and discards a heart on the diamond ten, thus losing only two hearts and a club to finish with ten tricks. If East does not cover the diamond jack, South discards a heart and achieves the same result.

If West has the king of diamonds, the outcome is no different. After South discards a heart on the diamond jack, West wins but is helpless. He can cash the heart ace at this point or can wait until later to get it. Either way, declarer loses only a club, a diamond and a heart, but in keeping with his plan from the start, he is certain to wind up with 10 tricks.

