Benton County partners with Collier Drug Stores for vaccination destination

Benton County Public Safety and Collier Drug Stores will collaborate for 13 weeks of vaccine clinics at the Benton County Fairgrounds, which began on March 31.

All Benton County residents eligible for the covid-19 vaccine can receive the shot by making an appointment online or by phone. The week prior to the vaccine clinic, an appointment link and time will be posted on Benton County social channels and the Northwest Arkansas Council Vaccine calendar. Residents can also call 479-935-4316 which is a voicemail phone number. Residents are asked to leave their first and last name (spelled out), a callback number, date of birth, and county of residence.

Each vaccine clinic will offer 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The March 31st clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is now full. The April 7th clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The link for the April 7th clinic for residents to make an appointment is https://bit.ly/39iawND.

Those wanting to receive a covid-19 vaccination must make an appointment, bring an ID and their insurance card. As a reminder, the CDC recommends you do not get a covid-19 vaccine at the same time as other vaccines. CDC advises waiting at least 14 days after your covid-19 vaccine before any other vaccine, including flu or shingles vaccines.

"We are excited to be working with Collier Drug Stores to provide the clinic to our community," said Michael Waddle, Benton County director of Emergency Management. "This is one step closer to getting out of this pandemic and getting back to somewhat of a normal life."

Entering and exiting the Benton County Fairgrounds -- Those coming to the Benton County fairgrounds for their vaccines are asked to enter the fairgrounds from Highway 12 and park where directed.