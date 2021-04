Terri O'Byrne/The Weekly Vista Cloudy skies April 5 highlight spring growth, color and the wait for hummingbirds.

Thursday, April 8 Partly Cloudy Precip: 5% High: 69^Low: 51 Friday, April 9 Mostly Sunny Precip: 20% High: 78^Low: 46 Saturday, April 10 Partly Cloudy Precip: 23% High: 68^Low: 45 Sunday, April 11 Sunny Precip: 17% High: 77^Low: 51 Monday, April 12 Isolated Thunderstorms Precip: 34% High: 72^Low: 50 Tuesday, April 13 Scattered Clouds Precip: 32% High: 69^Low: 45 Wednesday, April 14 Partly Cloudy Precip: 24% High: 66^Low: 47

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content