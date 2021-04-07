Before the wooden tee

When the Linebargers opened their nine-hole golf course on the west side of Lake Bella Vista in 1921, wooden tees were not readily available, so the Linebargers built a rock structure alongside each tee box with one half filled with water and the other half filled with sand. The golfers would scoop up a little of each and make their own tee to hold their golf ball before hitting it. Alvaro Hernandez and his crew are shown digging one of the two remaining rock structures from its location alongside Highway 71 in Bella Vista in preparation for moving it to the Bella Vista Historical Museum where it will become an outdoor exhibit about the history of golf in Bella Vista. The earlier picture shows golfers nearly 100 years ago getting ready to tee off alongside a similar structure on the same golf course.

Photo courtesy Bella Vista Historical Museum