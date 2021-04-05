Landing two golden rainbow trout a thrill

BELLA VISTA -- Most anglers would love to be able to brag about landing a golden rainbow trout during their fishing careers.

Being able to brag about landing two within 15 minutes of each other is, well, double the pleasure.

That's exactly what James Schlankey did fishing from a dock on his property on Lake Brittany.

The fish were visible from his house through the clear water, appearing as looming white shadows as they fed near the shoreline. James said, "When I saw two of them swimming together, I grabbed my rod and began throwing multiple types of lures at them trying to get their interest.

Finally, a small crankbait loaded with garlic scent did the trick, landing not one, but two Golden Rainbows within 15 minutes of each other. "The exciting part of the experience was being able to see them actually strike the lure as I retrieved it past them," James said.

The larger of the two measured 14 inches and the smaller was 12 inches in length.

Both were returned safely to the lake for future anglers' to experience the thrill of landing one of these gorgeous fish.