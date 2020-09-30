Background

Charles Flanary said he's owned property in Bella Vista since the 1980s and moved into the village from the Fayetteville area in the mid-1990s, and he originally moved to the area for golf and other amenities.

"We just fell in love with Northwest Arkansas; it's been home to all three of my children," he said.

Flanary said he's been a small-business owner since his 30s and previously served on the board of directors for a volunteer fire department.

He also served on the Washington County Water Authority before moving to Bella Vista.

"I helped my neighbors and I felt like I was able to use some pretty sound reasoning," he said.

On Council

Flanary said he's running for council because the city is in a pivotal period and he believes he can help steer the city in the right direction.

"I keep hearing that Bella Vista needs to grow, and it does," he said. "We need some pretty good, sound judgment to see if we can't help that happen."

If elected, he said, he intends to hear out all parties to reach the ideal conclusions.

"I hope to be able to listen to different sides of different issues," he said.

It's important to look at the long-term impacts of these decisions as well and not simply focus on the short term when these choices can have effects years after they are made, he added.

On Bella Vista

Flanary said he was in favor of the city's incorporation but believes it should have happened earlier and he'd like to see the city acquire more land, where possible.

The city also needs to identify areas for potential growth and work to encourage it, he added.

"What do we need? Where do we need it? Why do we need it?" Flanary asked. "How do we achieve our growth? How do we grow with our neighbors around us?"

Residential developers are buying large numbers of parcels, which could indicate a great deal of confidence in the city, he said.

As the city's demographics shift and the landscape of U.S. Highway 71 changes, the city needs to adjust itself carefully, he said.

If the city can manage the correct business growth and take advantage of the land it has, it has the potential to be a fantastic bedroom community and retirement community, he said.

"We still yet can be, I think, one of the very best retirement areas in all of Arkansas if not all the midwest," Flanary said. "Just look at the beauty we have, the nature we have. ... How do we go forward and utilize it?"

A recent trio of major municipal projects, including a rebuilt Fire Station 3, a fire training facility and a new public safety building all highlight the city's growth, he said, and as that growth continues, the city can expect to see more and more needs emerge.

Goals

Flanary said he'd like to see the city work closely to lead the way in future development.

"I would like to see the city play more of a role as the leading growth component that we have," he said.

The city should work to encourage development, particularly commercial development.

Further, he said, if it is possible he would like to see the POA water department become part of the city, something he believes would benefit everyone involved.

As the city grows, schools will become more of a concern, he added.