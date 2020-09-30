Courtesy photo Along the Tanyard Creek trail, the creek now called Avalon Branch, formerly called Sturgeon Creek or Sunshine Creek, comes in from Lake Avalon on the right, and joins Tanyard Creek coming from Lake Windsor. The Lake Windsor dam can be seen in the background.

Xyta Lucas

Special to Weekly Vista

In years gone by, tanning yards were located all over Benton County. The tanning yards would buy cowhides and other animal hides, including raccoons and possums, from hunters and farmers, to make leather which they, in turn, sold to manufacturers of shoes and other leather products.

According to Wikipedia, "tanning is the process of treating skins of animals to produce leather. ... Traditionally, tanning used tannin, an acidic chemical compound from which the tanning process draws its name (tannin is, in turn, named after an old German word for oak or fir trees, from which the compound was derived)."

Sometime in the first couple of decades of the 1900s, a tanning yard was set up on the bluff above where Lake Windsor is now located in Bella Vista. According to a 1903 map at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, the creek running through that valley was called Cedar Valley Creek. At some point, the name was changed to Tanyard Creek because of the tanning yard. Longtime resident Ralph Squires, who moved to this area in the 1930s and lived some of his childhood years at the homesite which is still visible on the Tanyard Creek nature trail, always knew the creek as Tanyard Creek, so its name was evidently changed sometime after the publication of the 1903 map and prior to the 1930s.

Tanyard Creek now comes out of Lake Windsor and makes its way north to join Sugar Creek alongside the 14th green of the Bella Vista Country Club golf course. Joining it, flowing down from Lake Avalon, is another creek which, in 1965, when Cooper opened Bella Vista Village, was called Sturgeon Creek, after a Sturgeon family who lived on a farm in Tanyard Hollow in the early 1950s. At some point, it was also known as Sunshine Creek, according to trail signs along the Tanyard Creek nature trail. Now it is referred to as the Avalon Branch.

There were a number of farms located in the area where the nature trail and Lake Windsor are now located. Some of the other family names were Bertschy, Edwards, Howard, Casey, Lawson, Kirkham, Coleman, Coon, McMillan, Clark and Cox. They carried their drinking water from the creek and stored their milk and butter in the caves to keep it cold. They raised livestock, including cows, pigs and chickens, and planted crops to sell or to feed their livestock.

In 1991, a nature trail was started along the Avalon and Tanyard creeks. The March 13, 1991, "Weekly Vista" published a picture of volunteers Dave Wiemer and Larry Kinsey starting to work on the trail. Other workers pictured or named in that issue were Glen Stockman, Bob Sterrett, George Mank, Bob Steigleman, Ray Hostetler and Allan Harrington. Initially, the trail was spearheaded by the local VFW post and the Welcome Wagon Club, with financial assistance from the POA but, over the years, volunteers from all over Bella Vista, alongside POA employees, have worked hard to maintain and upgrade the trail. Major work had to be done following the August 2013 flood. Now, when you take a hike on the Tanyard Creek trail, remember to appreciate the efforts of all those people while you enjoy the beautiful scenery but also reflect on the history of the area, on those families who lived on the farms in Tanyard Hollow and those who operated the tanning yard.

Editor's Note: Virginia Squires died on April 23, 2017. She and her husband Ralph, who died three months before, on January 8, 2017, were an invaluable help to this writer while researching Bella Vista farm community history.

Courtesy photo This meadow alongside the Tanyard Creek trail was formerly part of Tanyard Hollow farm.