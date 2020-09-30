Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association Results

Berksdale, Sept. 23 -- Turkey Shoot

A-Flight: First -- Dave Prudhomme (33); Second -- John Swinney (34); Third -- Bob Bumgardner (35)

B-Flight: First -- Tim Hartney (35); Second -- Stan Allison (36); Third -- Dean Sobel (37)

C-Flight: First -- John Flynn (36); Second -- Ken Uhler (36); Third -- Bob Mierendorf (36)

D-Flight: First -- Steve Hacker (33); Second -- Al Hvidsten (35); Third -- Jim Hofferber (36)