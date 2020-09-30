MaryAnn Margaret Healy

MaryAnn Margaret Healy, 82, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

She was born Oct. 31, 1937, to Peter and Evelyn Ilnicki in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. She married James Edward Healy July 12, 1969, in Windsor. She worked as an executive secretary for Union Investment Company in Detroit, Mich. They retired to Bella Vista in March 1995, from Wixom, Mich.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; five sisters, Edna Ilnicki, Helen Vella, Lillian Miner, Janet Phillips, Pearl Ilnicki; two brothers, Joseph Ilnicki, Edward Ilnicki.

She is survived by two sisters, Francis Atkinson, Jean Rybka.

Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of the Resurrection at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Bella Vista. Burial to follow at the church columbarium. A reception will be held in the church parking lot.

Glenn N. Serafiniak

Glenn N. Serafiniak Sr., 69, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norm and Marge; brother, Joe (Lorraine) Hagan; and sister, Beverly (Derald) Willey.

He is survived by his wife, Sue (nee Forrest); two sons, Alan (Beth Williamson) and Glenn Jr.; two grandchildren; and his sister, Gerri (the late Vern) Nau.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be greatly appreciated via Gofundme.com/f/glenn-serafiniak-memorial.

Edwin Glenn White

Edwin Glenn White, 73, a USMC veteran, of Bella Vista, Ark., died peacefully at Mercy Medical Center in Rogers surrounded by his wife and children on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

He was born Jan. 1, 1947, in Middletown, Conn., to Kenneth White Senior and Leona Maude Kelley. He was one of seven children. He was a passionate golfer, enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing cards with family and friends, and, in his younger years, was a very competitive racquetball player.

He is survived by his wife, Carol White; his daughter, Tanya M. Lott of El Cajon, Calif.; his son, Edwin G. White Junior of Vernon, Conn.; stepdaughters, Stacey C. Parker of Nevada, Iowa, Shelby L. Atilano of Centerton, Ark; two sisters; one brother; and seven grandchildren.

A private celebration of his life will be held.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.

Sandra Diane O'Neal Whittington

Sandra Diane O'Neal Whittington died peacefully at her home Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Bella Vista, Ark.

She was born Jan. 28, 1948, in Nashville, Ark., to Roy Jurdon O'Neal and Linda Faye Wade. She graduated from Nashville high school in 1965. She worked as an administrator in the nursing home industry until her retirement.

Sheiwas preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors are her two sisters, Susan Smith (Mark) of Nashville, Shelia Hardin of Ashdown, Ark.; her children. Todd McCullough (Jamie) of Garfield, Ark., Toni McCullough of Bella Vista; and two grandchildren.

A private family celebration of life will be held.

Memorials may be made to your local Animal Shelter in her honor.

