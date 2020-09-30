At the Bella Vista POA Board's regular meeting on Sept. 24, a petition with about 700 member signatures was presented to the board requesting it fulfill its legally-binding obligations and promises as shown in the POA Governing Documents, 2020 Plan Brochure, and Fishing, Boating & Water Sports regulations pamphlet.

POA lakes, dams, parking lots, and parks (except Blowing Springs, Metfield skills, and Tanyard) are exclusively for and restricted to POA members and their guests. Exclusive means granted solely to POA members and their guests and no others. This specifically excludes the POA from issuing guest passes or from sponsoring guests, participants, or the public for any tournaments, classes or events;

The members therefore request the board to:

• Prohibit all "spur trails" built to any of our seven private lakes;

• Restrict all events, classes, and tournaments to members and their guests;

• Prohibit the rental of POA boats to non-members;

• Prohibit events, classes, and tournaments that may include non-members;

• Instruct management and committees to support and enforce these things;

• Provide 2021 budget funding to ensure these things (gates, signage, rangers, information, etc.);

The sole two exceptions to our private lakes may be the annual 3rd/4th of July community event at Loch Lomond park (not the lake) and the Ambassador Program sponsored passes (free, one-time, 3-day access to all amenities).

Some may claim our lakes are private, but in the next breath say the POA sponsors public tournaments. The reason this is said is because of nearly immediate work-arounds that broke promises of exclusive privacy in the first place.

The POA does not need public money as this exclusion was already accounted for.

In short, roughly 14,500 members pay more in assessments and were told the lakes, parks, parking lots, and dams will be private only for members and their guests. We want these promises enforced.

We thank the POA Board for listening to its members first and doing what it promised.

Steve McKee

Bella Vista