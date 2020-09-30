I hope that Bella Vistans realize how fortunate they are to have Doug Fowler represent them as a city council member. As someone who spent 11 years as a Bentonville City Council member, I am acutely aware of the challenges a council member must contend with in order to be effective.

Unlike Bentonville where there are numerous support staff members to brief council members on issues involving the city, Bella Vista simply is not in a place yet where it has that luxury. That's not a criticism because, as incorporated municipalities go, Bella Vista is still very young and Mayor Christie has been good at making sure that Bella Vista has used its resources wisely regarding management of technical staff.

However, this fact means that city council members must spend more time going out and investigating municipal matters, asking questions and have the mental discipline to be constantly learning. Doug Fowler understands this. With the city of Bella Vista in its infancy, it is imperative that council members are both vigilant but flexible. I have found Doug to be both. He studies the city's budgetary constraints with regard to operating expenses and capital improvements and is very much aware of ways the city can improve its revenue streams without raising taxes. He also realizes that Bella Vista can't just operate like its older more established neighbors.

It requires thinking "outside the box." That necessitates flexibility and a willingness to be pragmatic and devoid of ideological limitations. The notion that "we can't do that" because it is unorthodox or too difficult does not sit well with Doug. His natural curiosity and desire to put in all the time necessary is absolutely an asset to this job.

No disrespect to Doug's opponent, but Doug has a vision for Bella Vista that will enhance its status as a recreational haven and a place where the quality of life of its residents surpasses any municipality in the area. Please vote for Doug so he can continue on with this important work.

Scott Comiskey

Bella Vista