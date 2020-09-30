Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Club President Judy Jeffery holds the mic while Master Gardener Tony LiCausi demonstrates his trombone sprayer at the first outdoor meeting of the Bella Vista Garden Club last Wednesday. LiCausi, a long time member of the club, was filling in as speaker when the club met under the Kingsdale pavilion.

Like many clubs and organizations, the Bella Vista Garden Club took a long pause between live meetings. But the Garden Club actually added members during its pause and held three successful -- covid safe -- fundraisers. On Wednesday, the group hosted its first in-person meeting since February and celebrated state, regional and national awards.

The club met at the Kingsdale pavilion on a day that felt like fall. The tables, arranged around the outside of the space, had tape marking six-foot distances on the attached benches. In addition, the members were all asked to wear masks.

The awards included several for the flower show held in October 2019.

"I'm glad we planned it for last year and not this year," Chairwoman Linda Neymeyer said. It won first-place from the National Garden Club for Club Standard Flower Show, a first-place from the South Central Region, as well as the Arkansas Federation of Garden Clubs. It also collected awards for Flower Show Staging and Flower Show Schedule.

Another national award went to Mary Doyle and her crew for "Preservation of Beauty" at the cemetery.

The fundraisers were three plant sales, all done partially online with appointments for in-person plant pickups. A small group of volunteers worked in the greenhouse at the Bella Vista Water Treatment plant to prepare for each show and together they raised enough money for the club to award scholarships this year.

Customers, according to club president Judy Jeffery, seemed to like the format since it gave them one-on-one time with a garden club member to ask questions about their purchase.

The speaker for Wednesday's meeting canceled at the last minute, but Jeffery knew exactly who to call. Garden Club member and master gardener Tony LiCausi presented a program on foliar feeding.

Some outstanding gardens are fertilized in this way, LiCausi explained. Foliar feeding consists of spraying nutrients directly onto leaves where they are instantly available to the plant. Natural pesticides can be added to the spray, he said.

The spraying must take place when pores on the plant surface are open. Daybreak is a good time to spray, he said, and damp conditions are always better.

LiCausi, who is an organic gardener, said he also fertilizers the soil.

Compost tea, made with compost and water, can be sprayed directly on plants. Some people use fish emulsion, and garlic is a natural insect repellent.

LiCause even had props available. He showed the group his "trombone sprayer" which he has used for 20 years. A hose goes into the bucket of whatever he plans to spray on his plants. When he's done, the sprayer end is easy to clean by running some clear water into the bucket, spraying a few times and then hanging it to dry.

The Garden Club will meet at the Kingsdale pavilion on Oct. 28, at 10 a.m., and at that time a decision will be made on future meetings. For more information, go to sites.google.com/site/bellavistagardenclub/Home.